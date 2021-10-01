U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,296.55
    -10.99 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,840.17
    -3.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,363.80
    -84.78 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.25
    -5.12 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.89
    -0.14 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.40
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    -0.0500 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9400
    -0.3500 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,959.82
    +3,804.96 (+8.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.50
    +73.42 (+6.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,015.21
    -71.21 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

All Day Kitchens wants to expand every independent restaurant’s delivery network

Christine Hall
·4 min read

The pandemic ushered in the popularity of shared workspaces, known as cloud kitchens or ghost kitchens, for restaurants to cook meals exclusively for delivery.

But for small, independent restaurants that couldn’t afford the upfront costs for expansion, Uber Eats alums Ken Chong and Matt Sawchuk came up with another approach. They founded All Day Kitchens in 2018 to partner with restaurants to share their food across a city through use of a network of satellite kitchens, without having to put up any upfront costs.

With their model, distributed kitchens are situated in residential and business areas, closer to customers. When a new restaurant is onboarded to the platform, their food goes to all locations, which streamlines how restaurants expand in large geographies and delivery zones, CEO Chong told TechCrunch. The model also enables the ability for customers to order from multiple restaurants in one order and it will all be delivered together.

All Day Kitchens founders Ken Chong and Matt Sawchuk

“Consumer preference was spoken for pre-COVID and the entire restaurant world was not going to be the right model for how digital demand was to be filled,” he added. “We set out to build a turn key solution for restaurants for which warehouse ghost kitchens were not working for them. Instead, we built a platform for micro-fulfillment so they could expand their reach.”

On Friday, the food tech and logistics company announced a $65 million Series C round of financing led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from GIC to fund expansion into new markets, R&D and hiring. Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures and Base10 also participated in the round along with new investors, including Tishman Speyer, Lime CEO Wayne Ting and Forward co-founders Adrian Aoun and Ilya Abyzov.

The new investment brings All Day Kitchens’ total funding to date to $102.5 million. It is the latest company in the ghost kitchen space to receive funding in a hot industry that includes Muy, JustKitchen and even robotic kitchens like YPC.

The company doubled the number of satellite kitchens in its network this year and now operates more than 15 locations throughout the Bay Area and Chicago, with new markets expected to go into Texas and Southern California next year, Chong said. It is also hiring at its headquarters in San Francisco and as it opens the new markets.

Though the global pandemic was a tough environment for its restaurant partners, All Day Kitchens saw the number of partners joining the platform grow by four times over the past year. It is working with brands like Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Mott St and HaiSous. It’s revenue has also increased 18 times over the past 18 months.

“The part that we honestly found surprising and striking is the misconception that restaurants are late adopters,” Chong said. “Similar to Uber, it is really that no one was building something like this for them. A lot of the apps out there are for consumers, and that is why restaurants are our focus. The restaurant partners we work with are always looking to improve.”

In the heated cloud kitchens race, Kitchen United aims to kill with kindness; here’s its playbook

As part of the investment, Alex Taussig, partner at Lightspeed, is joining the company’s board as a director and GIC's Jeremy Kranz is joining as a board observer.

Taussig met Chong over a year ago and said Lightspeed has made a number of investments in the food and commerce space over the past decade. One of the areas Taussig was looking into was ways to solve the demand for delivery. He recalls looking at different startups and models and was “underwhelmed” by the warehouse models.

In talking to Chong about All Day Kitchens, Taussig saw something different: a model where the focus was getting the food closer to the customer. It not only correlated with the quality of food, but also delivery times so that items weren't sitting in someone’s car for an hour. As a result, there would be higher utilization of the platform, he said.

“I was blown away by that insight and spent a year watching Ken build the company,” Taussig added. “The Chicago launch was also a big deal because most companies start in the Bay Area. This market size is measured in billions and is almost limitless and faster growing on the independent side. It is going to be hard for another company to come in and do what All Day Kitchens is already doing.”

10 proptech investors see better era for residential and retail after pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • This Expandable Colander Keeps Pasta, Fruits, and Veggies Out of the Drain in Any Sink

    “I honestly can’t remember what I did without it.”

  • Incident.io helps your team communicate better during outages

    Incident.io has raised a $4.7 million funding round led by Index Ventures and Point Nine. In addition to Index Ventures and Point Nine, several business angels are also investing in the company, such as Monzo founders Tom Blomfield and Jonas Templestein, Eileen Burbidge of Passion Capital, Renaud Visage, the co-founder of Eventbrite, as well as some clients, such as Hiroki Takeuchi of GoCardless and Vinay Hiremath of Loom.

  • Daily Crunch: Facebook releases internal research on Instagram's mental health effects

    Yes, that means earnings season is coming, along with a whole bunch of venture capital data — more on that in a moment — but more importantly, how the heck is it Q4? From the TechCrunch side of things, cheap tickets to our Sessions: SaaS event are going away in short order. Facebook spins own research: The only way to get Facebook to release data and research concerning its own platform that hasn’t been filtered through its PR leviathan is to have it leak.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Automaker Aims To Battle Tesla With New EV Battery Deal

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • NYSE's Cunningham Sees 'Really, Really Strong' IPO Pipeline

    NYSE President Stacey Cunningham says the IPO pipeline is strong despite "choppier" market conditions. She speaks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Zoom Stock Rises After Five9 Merger Agreement Terminated

    Zoom stock rose after it terminated a merger agreement with Five9. The companies will continue a partnership.

  • Risk-On in the Stock Market: Investment Guide

    Stock market investing is often about following trends. Traders, investors and analysts often try to gauge investor sentiment to understand which direction the winds are blowing so that they can profit from them. A “risk-on” environment indicates that investors are … Continue reading → The post Risk-On in the Stock Market: Investment Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Czechs Vow to Hike Rates Further After Boldest Move in 24 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Czech central bank pledged to keep raising borrowing costs af

  • Emerging-Market Carry Bets Declared ‘Dead’ on Strong Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- A strengthening dollar is reducing the appeal of emerging-market carry trades, which handed investors their biggest monthly loss in 18 months.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonAn index that measu

  • Florida miner's lawsuit accuses JPMorgan of manipulating silver prices

    A Florida-based silver miner has filed a damages claim against JPMorgan , accusing the bank of manipulating the silver market to push prices so low the company's mine had to close. The complaint, filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, said Hidalgo Mining Corp raised $10.35 million from investors to finance a silver mine in Mexico that began production around 2012 and stopped in 2014. JPMorgan declined to comment.