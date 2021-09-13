U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

Day One Appoints Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically-defined cancers, today announced the appointment of Jaa Roberson as chief people officer. In her role, Ms. Roberson will oversee all aspects of Day One’s human resources and talent acquisition efforts.

“Day One is built on a foundation of talented employees who share a strong commitment and passion for developing innovative targeted therapies to improve the lives of children and people of all ages living with cancer,” said Jeremy Bender, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Day One. “We could not be more excited to welcome Jaa to our senior leadership team. As the Company continues to grow and scale, we are confident that her deep experience in human resources and talent acquisition will contribute to our future success.”

Jaa Roberson has 20 years of human resources experience across the biopharma, health insurance, and retail industries. Most recently, she was the head of human resources for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cellular immuno-oncology. Previously, she served as the head of human resources for Achaogen. Before that, she spent six years at Genentech/Roche supporting the oncology, IMPACT, and immunology & ophthalmology commercial business units. Earlier in her career, Ms. Roberson held human resources roles at Blue Shield of CA, Levi Strauss & Company, and Williams-Sonoma. Ms. Roberson earned her Bachelor of Arts from Rice University and her Master of Violin Performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

“This is a company and team that I feel privileged to join,” said Ms. Roberson. “I will continue to build on the spirited and dynamic culture at Day One as we work together toward our common objective of providing children and patients of all ages with important new targeted cancer treatments.”

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically-defined cancers. Day One was founded to address a critical unmet need: children with cancer are being left behind in a cancer drug development revolution. Our name was inspired by the “The Day One Talk”1 that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. We aim to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from Day One.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important emerging cancer treatments. The Company’s lead product candidate, DAY101, is an oral, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor, and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial (FIREFLY-1) in pediatric, adolescent and young adult patients with recurrent or progressive low-grade glioma (pLGG). The Company’s pipeline also includes the investigational agent pimasertib, a clinical-stage, oral, small molecule designed to selectively inhibit mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2 (MEK). Through Day One and its collaborators, cancer drug development comes of age. Day One is based in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.dayonebio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: Day One’s plans to develop cancer therapies, expectations from current clinical trials, the execution of the Phase 2 clinical trial for DAY101 as designed, any expectations about safety, efficacy, timing and ability to complete clinical trials and to obtain regulatory approvals for DAY101 and other candidates in development, and the ability of DAY101 to treat pLGG or related indications.

Statements including words such as “believe,” “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” “will,” “develop,” “signal,” “potential,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Day One’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties in this press release and other risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Day One’s ability to develop, obtain regulatory approval for or commercialize any product candidate, Day One’s ability to protect intellectual property, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sufficiency of Day One’s cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Day One specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1Jennifer W. Mack and Holcombe E. Grier; Journal of Clinical Oncology 2004 22:3, 563-566

Contacts:

Media:
1AB
Dan Budwick
dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:
LifeSci Advisors
Hans Vitzthum
hans@lifesciadvisors.com


