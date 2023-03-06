U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,048.42
    +2.78 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,431.44
    +40.47 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.74
    -13.27 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.76
    -28.51 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.83 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.70
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0680
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8870
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,433.36
    -30.38 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.08
    +266.40 (+109.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Day One Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Progress

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
·9 min read
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

First patient dosed in pivotal Phase 3 FIREFLY-2/LOGGIC trial evaluating tovorafenib (DAY101) as a frontline therapy for patients newly diagnosed with pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG)

Reported topline data in January 2023 from ongoing, pivotal Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 trial demonstrating meaningful responses with tovorafenib (DAY101) in relapsed or progressive pLGG

Additional data from FIREFLY-1 planned for presentation at a medical meeting in second quarter of 2023

New Drug Application (NDA) submission planned for tovorafenib (DAY101) in first half of 2023

BRISBANE, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and highlighted recent corporate achievements.

“Day One made tremendous progress in 2022 on our mission of bringing novel targeted therapies to children with brain cancer and people of all ages with life-threatening diseases,” said Jeremy Bender, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Day One. “With positive topline results from the FIREFLY-1 study and commercial launch planning well underway, we believe we are on track to submit our first New Drug Application in the first half of this year. Given the significant unmet need for new therapies in children with relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade gliomas, our team is laser focused on executing on our mission.”

Program Highlights

  • In March 2023, Day One dosed the first patient the pivotal Phase 3 FIREFLY-2/LOGGIC clinical trial evaluating tovorafenib as a frontline therapy for patients newly diagnosed with pLGG.

    • The study is a randomized, monotherapy, open-label trial aiming to enroll approximately 400 patients aged 6 months to 25 years across approximately 100 sites globally, including in the United States, Europe and Asia.

    • The primary endpoint will be the overall response rate (ORR) based upon Response Assessment for Neuro-Oncology (RANO) criteria as reported by Blinded Independent Central Review.

    • Secondary endpoints will include safety, progression-free survival, overall survival, duration of response, functional outcomes and quality of life measures.

  • In January 2023, Day One announced positive topline results from the ongoing, open-label, pivotal Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 trial evaluating tovorafenib (DAY101) as a monotherapy in relapsed or progressive pLGG. The primary endpoint of the FIREFLY-1 trial is ORR by RANO criteria as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review. Topline results as of September 28, 2022 include:

    • Among 69 RANO-evaluable patients:

      • 64% ORR and 91% clinical benefit rate (complete response + partial response/unconfirmed partial response + stable disease)

        • 4% (n=3) confirmed complete responses

        • 59% (n=41) partial responses (31 confirmed and 10 unconfirmed)

        • 28% (n=19) patients with stable disease

      • 86% (n=59) of patients had a BRAF fusion alteration, for which there are no approved systemic therapies, while the remaining 14% (n=10) had a BRAF mutation

    • Safety data, based on 77 treated patients, indicated monotherapy tovorafenib (DAY101) to be generally well-tolerated. The most common side effects reported related to tovorafenib (DAY101) were change in hair color (75%), increased creatine phosphokinase (64%), anemia (46%), fatigue (42%), and maculopapular rash (42%).

    • Among a total of 77 treated patients:

      • Participants were heavily pretreated, with a median of three prior lines of systemic therapy (range: 1-9)

      • The median duration of tovorafenib (DAY101) treatment was 8.4 months, with 77% (n=59) of patients on treatment at the time of the data cutoff

      • Nearly 60% (n=46) of patients had already received at least one prior MAPK inhibitor prior to study participation

  • Patient enrollment continues in the Phase 1b/2 FIRELIGHT-1 trial evaluating tovorafenib (DAY101) as a monotherapy and as a combination with the company’s investigational MEK inhibitor, pimasertib, in adults and adolescents with relapsed, progressive, or refractory solid tumors harboring MAPK pathway aberrations.

Upcoming Milestones

  • Additional follow-up data from the full FIREFLY-1 study population is planned for presentation at a medical meeting in the second quarter of 2023.

  • Anticipated submission of an NDA for tovorafenib (DAY101) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $342.3 million on December 31, 2022. Based on Day One’s current operating plan, management believes it has sufficient capital resources to fund anticipated operations into 2025.

  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $26.0 million and $85.6 million for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to $11.2 million and $43.6 million for the same periods in 2021. The increase was primarily due to additional employee compensation costs, clinical trial and pre-commercial manufacturing activities related to Day One’s lead product candidate, tovorafenib (DAY101).

  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $16.7 million and $61.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to $10.8 million and $29.2 million for the same periods in 2021. The increase was primarily due to additional employee compensation costs, an ongoing commercial buildout, and professional service expenses to support company growth.

  • Net Loss: Net loss totaled $40.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 with non-cash stock compensation expense of $6.8 million, compared to $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 with non-cash stock compensation expense of $5.1 million. Net loss was $142.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, with non-cash stock compensation expense of $27.2 million, compared to $72.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, with non-cash stock compensation expense of $13.3 million.

Upcoming Events

  • 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

    • Management will participate in a fireside chat on March 7 at 9:10 a.m. ET. A live and archived audio webcast of the discussion will be available by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Tovorafenib
Tovorafenib is an investigational, oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor designed to target a key enzyme in the MAPK signaling pathway, which is being investigated in primary brain tumors or brain metastases of solid tumors. Tovorafenib has been studied in over 325 patients to date. Currently tovorafenib is under evaluation in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial (FIREFLY-1) among pediatric, adolescent and young adult patients with relapsed or progressive pLGG, which is an area of considerable unmet need with no approved therapies. Tovorafenib is also being evaluated alone or as a combination therapy for adolescent and adult patient populations with recurrent or progressive solid tumors with MAPK pathway aberrations (FIRELIGHT-1).

Tovorafenib (DAY101)has been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with pLGG harboring an activating RAF alteration. Tovorafenib (DAY101) has also received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of malignant glioma, and from the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of glioma.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that believes when it comes to pediatric cancer, we can do better. We put kids first and are developing targeted therapies that deliver to their needs. Day One was founded to address a critical unmet need: the dire lack of therapeutic development in pediatric cancer. The Company’s name was inspired by “The Day One Talk” that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. Day One aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from Day One.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important emerging cancer treatments. The Company’s lead product candidate, tovorafenib (DAY101), is an investigational, oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor. The Company’s pipeline also includes pimasertib, an investigational, oral, highly-selective small molecule inhibitor of mitogen‐activated protein kinases 1 and 2 (MEK-1/-2). Day One is based in Brisbane. For more information, please visit www.dayonebio.com or find the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: Day One’s plans to develop cancer therapies, expectations from current clinical trials, the execution of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial for DAY101 as designed, any expectations about safety, efficacy, timing and ability to complete clinical trials, release data results and to obtain regulatory approvals for DAY101 and other candidates in development, and the ability of DAY101 to treat pLGG or related indications.

Statements including words such as “believe,” “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” “will,” “develop,” “signal,” “potential,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Day One’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties in this press release and other risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Day One’s ability to develop, obtain regulatory approval for or commercialize any product candidate, Day One’s ability to protect intellectual property, the potential impact of global business or macroeconomic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and rising interest rates and the sufficiency of Day One’s cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Day One specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

$

85,618

 

 

$

43,584

 

 

$

9,100

 

General and administrative

 

 

61,291

 

 

 

29,159

 

 

 

4,682

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

146,909

 

 

 

72,743

 

 

 

13,782

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(146,909

)

 

 

(72,743

)

 

 

(13,782

)

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

4,746

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

(30

)

Other expense, net

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(31

)

Changes in fair value of derivative tranche liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(30,000

)

Net loss

 

 

(142,181

)

 

 

(72,754

)

 

 

(43,843

)

Net loss attributable to redeemable convertible noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

(2,109

)

 

 

(3,336

)

Exchange of redeemable noncontrolling interest shares – deemed dividend

 

 

 

 

 

(99,994

)

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders/members

 

$

(142,181

)

 

$

(170,639

)

 

$

(40,507

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(2.17

)

 

$

(4.62

)

 

$

(7.33

)

Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

 

65,466,773

 

 

 

36,960,569

 

 

 

5,529,519

 


Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

 

$

342,269

 

 

$

284,309

 

Total assets

 

 

349,062

 

 

 

289,821

 

Total liabilities

 

 

17,023

 

 

 

8,673

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(269,668

)

 

 

(127,487

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

332,039

 

 

 

281,148

 


DAY ONE MEDIA
Laura Cooper, Head of Communications
media@dayonebio.com

DAY ONE INVESTORS
LifeSci Advisors, PJ Kelleher
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Merck Highlights Promising Data From Two Candidates In Heart Diseases

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced full results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, which evaluated sotatercept in combination with stable background therapy for adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Sotatercept significantly improved exercise capacity, increasing the 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) by 40.8 meters from baseline at week 24, the study's primary endpoint. In addition, the sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in e

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q4 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the fourth-quarter 2022 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • SEC Files Emergency Action Against BKCoin for Running $100M ‘Ponzi-Like’ Scheme

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was granted emergency relief by a Florida court on Monday to freeze and appoint a receiver for the assets of Miami-based crypto hedge fund BKCoin and one of its co-founders, Kevin Kang.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Stripe Faces $3.5 Billion Tax Bill as Employees' Shares Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc., one of the world’s most valuable startups, told investors it plans to use money it receives in its latest round of fundraising to help cover a roughly $3.5 billion tax bill. Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla’s China Price

  • Comedian Dax Shepard says you should ‘clean up’ this part of your finances. Pros say it’s an easy way to save thousands

    Actor and comedian Dax Shepard has a long list of accolades that include television shows, movies and his hit podcast Armchair Expert. That’s precisely why certified financial planner Akeiva Ellis recommends the simple and effective method of cutting more significant expenses.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla Stock As Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Mark Mobius warns that investors should ‘be very, very careful’ in China, after revealing he can’t get his money out of the country

    “I can’t get my money out. The government is restricting the flow of money out of the country,” said the veteran investor.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla’s Chi

  • JD.com (JD) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    JD.com's (JD) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across JD Retail and JD Logistics amid uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Esperion Long Term Data On Cholesterol Medication's Ability To Cut Cardiovascular Risk Fails To Impress Investors

    Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) announced the full results from the CLEAR Outcomes trial, a global study of nearly 14,000 patients with or at risk for cardiovascular disease who were unable to maximize or tolerate a statin. The study showed that Nexletol (Bempedoic acid) significantly reduced the risk of hard MACE-4 and MACE-3 by 13% and 15%, respectively, and significantly reduced the risk of heart attack and coronary revascularization by 23% and 19%, respectively, compared to placebo.

  • I'm Retiring. Can I Live Off the Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco Plans to Raise Its Membership Fees

    Costco has a simple relationship with its paying members. The warehouse club sells memberships and in exchange for paying to join, members get prices that are generally lower than what any other retailer charges. The warehouse club has two membership levels (as well as two comparable offers for business members).