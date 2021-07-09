U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.19
    +41.37 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,851.46
    +429.53 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,678.54
    +118.76 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.75
    +40.08 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.54
    +1.60 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.23 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3460
    +0.0580 (+4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1950
    +0.4330 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,531.11
    +720.28 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.80
    +14.01 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.88
    +91.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

Day two: Don’t miss today’s pitch-off at TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising

Alexandra Ames
·6 min read

And just like that, it’s Day Two of TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising! Yesterday not only flew by in a blur — it was also certifiably off the hook. We hope you came away with new information, actionable advice that you can implement in your business right away and that you connected with your peers and other startup folks for support and opportunities along the way.

Pssst: Buy a ticket and tune in to today’s main event (see below).

We also hope you got a good night’s sleep because today is all about the pitch-off! Ten early-stage founders — hand-picked by the TechCrunch crew — will throw down in classic pitch-battle fashion in front these highly experienced and definitely discerning VC judges: Ben Sun of Primary Venture Partners, Leah Solivan of Fuel Capital and Index Ventures’ Shardul Shah.

Each startup team has only five minutes to pitch their company, business model and creative ideas — followed by a Q&A from our esteemed judges. When the pitch dust settles, one winner will get a feature article on TechCrunch.com, a one-year free subscription to Extra Crunch and a complimentary Founder Pass to TechCrunch Disrupt this fall.

Whether you’re at Disrupt, Early Stage or a TC Sessions, if you have a chance to see other founders pitch or watch VCs conduct a pitch deck teardown — take it. It’ll help you refine your own pitch.

I walked away with a bunch of notes to reorganize my pitch deck, and I’ve watched the pitch deck teardown videos multiple times, including side-by-side with my pitch deck. It's a lot of work, but it’s very rewarding because now I have a clear path. Disrupt was like an authoritative instruction manual for how to finish my pitch deck. — Michael McCarthy, CEO, Repositax.

Get comfortable wherever you are, get ready to take copious notes and get ready to watch these 10 early-stage startups bring the heat on Day Two of TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising.

Session 1: 9:00 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. PDT

Mi Terro (City of Industry, CA, USA) – The world’s first advanced material company that partners with food companies and farmers to create home compostable, single-use plastic-alternative packaging materials made from plant-based agricultural waste – this is a first-of-its-kind approach.

Press Sports App (Atlanta, GA, USA) – A lifelong sports social network for athletes from all levels and sports. Their deeply engaged community is creating system of record starting at the amateur level that has never been built before.

Snowball Wealth (San Francisco, CA, USA) – Provides personalized guidance to pay off debt and build wealth for the 30M women+ in America with student debt. Snowball provides users with a free student loan plan, which helps users save an average of $6K. They’re expanding to include a financial roadmap that’s community-driven and personalized so women+ can build wealth even as they pay down their debt.

My Expat Taxes (Vienna, Austria) – MyExpatTaxes is the leading U.S. expat tax software that guides users through the tax filing process faster and more affordable than any other competitor in the industry. It automates international tax treaties and expat tax benefits, helping U.S. expats stay compliant and claim thousands of dollars in refunds.

Speeko (Chicago, Illinois, USA) – AI-powered feedback on your voice in areas like pace, fillers, inclusivity, conciseness, and enunciation. Based on your speaking style, you’re matched with interactive exercises, courses, and vocal warm-ups. It’s like a gym membership for your voice, where you build muscle memory for speaking clearly and confidently.

Session 2: 10:10 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. PDT

Universal Prequal (Marlboro, NJ, USA) – Helps construction companies effectively manage risk by enabling them to find and vet qualified project teams capable of doing the work. Instead of the paper-intensive, time-consuming, expensive approach that exists throughout the industry today, our solution is online, easy-to-use, and cost-effective. Customers will know us as the national resource for managing risk based on comprehensive, reliable construction information.

T2D2.ai (New York City, NY, USA) – Provides continuous AI and computer vision-driven monitoring of buildings, bridges and other infrastructural assets. The T2D2 portal and dashboard gives asset owners and managers a detailed picture of all visible damage conditions – rank ordered by severity and geo-tagged for location information, so they can focus preventative maintenance efforts and avoid higher downstream repair costs as well as potential safety issues.

Boomerang (Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil) – A marketplace for consumer goods rental. We connect retailers, brands, and rental stores with customers that just want to use a product instead of owning it. For suppliers, Boomerang is a plug-and-play rental platform offering logistics, insurance, and online payments solution.

Stash Global (Wilmington, DE, USA) – Turned the most damaging cyber-attack of all, ransomware, into just another business problem that can be solved with the click of a button – without paying a cent (or cyber coin) of ransom. The No Ransom Ransomware Solution does it all: restores files; prevents access of frozen file content by attackers; eliminates ransom extortion.

Vyrill (San Francisco, CA, USA) – With the most powerful AI driven, in-video search, Vyrill is a fan video discovery, insights and content marketing platform enabling brand marketers to supercharge brand awareness and revenue with fan led content such as video reviews, unboxing, how-to videos and more. Vyrill is a Google for fan video and creators, capturing who, what, where and when –inside millions of videos.”

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/5411631f4bb18bf52c73b95079bc13e0 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-5411631f4bb18bf52c73b95079bc13e0') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-5411631f4bb18bf52c73b95079bc13e0' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Why aren’t more Americans working? Do they plan to get a job soon?

    Job openings are at a record high and most companies are trying to hire, but they can't find enough workers even though millions of people are still unemployed. Why aren't they looking for work? When do they plan to find a job?

  • Daily Covid-19 Deaths in Indonesia Nearly Double as Delta Variant Drives Surge

    Reported daily fatalities are nearly double the number from two days ago, as the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus overwhelms the largely unvaccinated country’s healthcare system.

  • I’m 56, my husband is 57 and retired. We have about $750,000 saved and a military pension. I’m ‘tired of working in America.’ Can I retire in three years?

    The good news: That pension and your savings are and will be great assets for you in retirement, so congratulations on that! There are many factors that go into knowing how much you’ll need for retirement, and a few ways to break down these annual estimates. For example, if you were to use the 4% rule, which is a traditional rule of thumb that suggests you take out 4% of your retirement savings every year to live on, you’d generate about $30,000 to $35,000 a year, said Morgan Hill, chief executive officer of Hill and Hill Financial.

  • China Set to Hit Pause Button on U.S. Corn Buying on Weak Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China is likely to take a break from buying large amounts of U.S. corn after record purchases this year because the domestic harvest is approaching and local prices have slumped to the cheapest since late 2020.The world’s largest importer has already bought more than 10.5 million tons of U.S. corn for the 2021-22 marketing year, and over 23 million tons for the current season, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show. Total imports next year will likely be 20 million tons, accordi

  • The economy needs millions of workers. So why can't college grads find jobs?

    Graduates in the class of 2021 are competing with 2020 grads who delayed job searches during COVID-19 and Americans laid off in the health crisis.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

    Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. ( NYSE:BHVN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the...

  • Air Force Found Largely Responsible for Texas Church Shooting

    The U.S. Air Force bears most of the responsibility for the 2017 mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, because it failed to enter the gunman’s criminal history into a federal database used for gun purchases, a judge ruled.

  • Target shortens hours in San Francisco due to ‘alarming rise’ in shoplifting

    A recent incident caught on video at a Walgreens shows a brazen shoplifter filling a trash bag with goods and riding a bike out of the store.

  • How Trump worsened the semiconductor shortage

    Trump's trade war with China reduced the supply of chips American producers now desperately need.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why China’s Ban on Crypto Mining Is More Serious Than Before

    Crypto mining is a small yet easy target for China’s efforts to realize carbon neutrality.

  • Chrysler Owner Stellantis Joins the Electric-Vehicle Race—With Differences

    The global auto maker formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is matching the aggression of GM and Ford while focusing on its margins.

  • Green Means Go, U.S. Cannabis Industry Ready To Grow

    With the ebbs and flows of global markets, industries are born, mature, and sometimes fade away into the abyss of irrelevance. In recent years, we have seen crypto-mining, electric vehicles, and now the cannabis industry taking off. Although already legal in 36 states, the substance is still federally illicit, placing the publicly traded companies dealing with it in a precarious, yet potentially prosperous position. Once full legalization is reached in the U.S., most any company which handles ca

  • BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche fined $1 billion in landmark case colluding over emissions

    The car makers illegally colluded to restrict competition in emission cleaning technology for diesel cars, according to the European Union.

  • New Darden Scholarship Initiative Aimed At Attracting Diverse Candidates To PE, VC & Hedge Fund Jobs

    The Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville It’s no secret that MBAs who land jobs in private equity, venture capital or hedge funds are among the most highly paid ... The post New Darden Scholarship Initiative Aimed At Attracting Diverse Candidates To PE, VC & Hedge Fund Jobs appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Dole IPO: 5 things to know about the fruit and vegetable giant before it goes public

    Dole Plc, the Dublin, Ireland-based fruit and vegetable giant, is going public with plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘DOLE.’ Goldman Sachs & Co., Deutsche Bank and Davy are the lead underwriters in a syndicate of seven banks working on the deal. Dole Plc is the result of a merger of Dole Food Company and Ireland-based Total Produce, a process that began in 2018 when Total Produce took a 45% stake in Dole.

  • Retail workers in unions reap higher wages even as U.S. organizers suffer setbacks

    Wally Waugh, 57, a front-end manager at a Stop & Shop supermarket in Oyster Bay, New York, makes over $1,150 a week. Adam Ryan, 33, a sales clerk at a Christiansburg, Virginia, Target, makes $380 to $460 a week. While the gap in how much they earn arises in part from the very different regions where both live and work, it is also in line with a Reuters analysis of U.S. retail wages, whose findings are previously unreported.

  • Why Are Analysts Bullish On Energy Infra Company Williams?

    The Williams Companies (S&P 500: WMB) is an energy infrastructure company that is focused on connecting hydrocarbon resources to natural gas markets through its gas pipeline and midstream business. The company’s operations are located in the United States. The company’s business segments include Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast Gathering and Processing, and West. Transmission & Gulf of Mexico consists of the company’s interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline. This

  • Coal Output in U.S. Seen Rising Most Since 1990 on Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging, post-pandemic U.S. economy is driving an unexpected boom in coal, the latest sign that demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel remains resilient.American coal production this year will swell 15% to meet stronger demand for electricity at home and abroad, according to the U.S. Energy Department’s July outlook. That would be the most since at least 1990 and nearly double the 8% increase projected in May, when the economic rebound was still in earlier stages of recovery.The

  • 5 Companies Owned by CMCSA

    AT&T Broadband, NBCUniversal, Sky, DreamWorks Animation, and XUMO are major companies owned by Comcast.