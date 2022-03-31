U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

The day Wordle gave two answers: Talking Tech podcast

Editors
·3 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Before we start this episode, I want to provide a spoiler warning. It's related to Wordle. We're going to give away the answers for Wednesday, March 30th puzzle. Now I understand you're listening you list on a Thursday morning and the odds of you being able to do this puzzle aren't that big. If you go to the Wordle archive website, you might be able to do this puzzle. I'm covering all my bases here. I don't want listeners or readers coming to me mad because I spoiled the Wordle puzzle that they were trying to do and they couldn't do. Just as an extra precaution, I'm going to say spoiler alert. I'm going to give away the answers for Wordle puzzle number 284. I repeat 284. This is the one that ran on Wednesday, March 30th.

So why am I talking about this puzzle? This puzzle provided a pretty rare moment in the lifespan of this game, which is a daily puzzle that had two answers. I write about this in a story that you can read on tec.usatoday.com. You know how Wordle works. You get a five letter word, you have six tries to get it, letters change colors, and then we're all excited we get it right. Or maybe we're just really mad we got it wrong and then we share everything on social media and folks can see how we did. Still trying to get that word on the first try. But anyway. In the case of Wordle 284, those results ended with two different words. Here's the part where I spoil it. Again, this is your last chance. Pause now if you don't want to hear it. Okay. And again, this is Wednesday's puzzle. It's Thursday, but just so you know, here it comes.

For many players the correct word that day was stove. However, there were some users that ended up with the final word, Harry. Now, if you're sitting here thinking to yourself, wait a minute, that's someone's name. Why are you throwing this out there? I don't even think that's supposed to be a word in Wordle. The Miriam Webster Dictionary defines Harry as "To make a pillaging or destructive raid on," or "To force to move along by harassing." A lot of people on social media were thoroughly confused because they ended up with Harry and their friends didn't and they're like, what's going on? This is really weird.

We got answers in a statement to USA today. The New York Times had confirmed, there were two answers. And what they were doing is in an effort to make the puzzle accessible they're removing obscure or potentially insensitive words over time, in which case, Harry was one of those words. And that's why some folks saw two different answers. The New York Times urged players to refresh the website where they play Wordle, just to make sure it's in sync with the updated version and then they make sure they get the proper word for that morning. So there you go.

If you want to read more about Wordle, not only about this story about having two answers, but also tips on playing Wordle, Wordle alternatives, there are a lot of them, be sure to go to tech.usatoday.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, show ideas, any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on apple podcasts, Spotify, Sitcha, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The day Wordle gave two answers: Talking Tech podcast

