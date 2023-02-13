U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.75
    +36.29 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,165.60
    +296.33 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,865.81
    +147.69 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.49
    +17.67 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.99
    +0.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.40
    -12.10 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    -0.0270 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2134
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4100
    +0.9720 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,614.69
    -407.24 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.19
    -7.30 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Day & Zimmermann Appoints Former Intelligence Community Executives to Strategic Advisory Board

·3 min read

Proven advisors bring decades of national security experience, helping guide and enhance firm's mission-critical services

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann's (D&Z) Government Services Group has appointed senior Intelligence Community [IC] leaders to its Advisory Board, to provide strategic counsel to the firm's mission-critical, global operations for the U.S. Government and commercial clients.

The advisors will support D&Z Government Services as it pursues its mission to deliver technologies, engineering and design services, as well as operations and security, for the prevention and deterrence of potential threats to U.S. National Security worldwide.

Day & Zimmermann proudly welcomes the following distinguished senior advisors:

Jeanne C. Foster - Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Executive

Mark Kelton - Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Executive and Chief of CIA's Counterintelligence Center

Stephen M. Perron - Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Executive and Director of CIA Security

Phil Reilly - Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Executive and Chief of CIA's Special Activities Division

"We are honored to welcome this diverse and accomplished team of advisors to help accelerate the expansion and diversification of our strategy, tools, technologies, innovations, and portfolio of mission-critical work," stated Doug Magee, President of Government Services. "With a unified vision of enhancing mission-support, we will be focusing on today's complex security environment and the emerging and evolving threats of tomorrow," he added.

For more information on the D&Z Government Services Advisory Board, visit: https://www.soc-usa.com/about/advisory-board

About D&Z Government Services

Day & Zimmermann's Government Services Group serves as an integrated provider of mission support solutions through our global security, operations and maintenance, architecture and engineering, and staffing services to the U.S. Government and commercial clients. The D&Z Government Services Group also includes the companies Mason & Hanger and SOC.

As the trusted provider of mission-critical solutions to the U.S. Government and commercial clients, our dedicated professionals are engaged in the delivery of safeguards and security; facility operations and maintenance; architecture and engineering; cyber security and technology integration; and staffing services. With more than 40 years of OCONUS and CONUS experience supporting the Intelligence Community and U.S. Government Mission in complex, high threat locations, we work side-by-side with our customers including, the U.S. Departments of State, Energy, and Defense, the Intelligence Community, other federal agencies, and non-governmental organizations, providing and helping create safe and secure environments in which they can perform their best work.

About Day & Zimmermann

When you've been around for more than a century, you know a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 51,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say.®  http://www.dayzim.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/day--zimmermann-appoints-former-intelligence-community-executives-to-strategic-advisory-board-301745439.html

SOURCE Day & Zimmermann

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Hangs Out With a Powerful New Friend

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk managed to break the monotony of his busy schedule. The Techno King, as he's known at the electric-vehicle maker, TSLA recently indicated that since he acquired Twitter for $44 billion at the end of October his schedule now consisted of working, working and working and has put his health at risk. "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties," the billionaire wrote on Feb. 5.

  • Elon Musk Took In The Super Bowl On Sunday Sitting Next To A Media Mogul

    The Super Bowl is America's most-watched event every year. Having a suite at the Super Bowl is reserved for the super rich with reports of luxury suites going for between $1.5 million and $2 million for the big game. One couple especially got social media talking on Sunday, Feb. 12.

  • IRS warns taxpayers to hold off filing returns in 20 states as it checks if it can tax special refunds

    Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy met JPMorgan bankers over rebuilding efforts

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with bankers from JPMorgan Chase & Co last week to get their advice on rebuilding the country and weathering the financial impact of the war, according to a statement from the president's office. Officials from the country's economic ministry and executives from JPMorgan's asset management and investment-banking arms signed a memorandum of understanding for the bank to advise on rebuilding, financial stabilization, sovereign credit ratings and economic ties to Europe. "We are proud of our long-standing support of Ukraine and committed to doing our part to lift up the country and its people," Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan, said in a statement.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Says Putin Struggles, Swapping Out Generals

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is going through ammunition “many times higher” than allies’ current rate of production, straining industries, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of a defense ministers meeting Tuesday. The waiting time for large-caliber ammunition has increased from 12 to 28 months, which means that orders placed now won’t be delivered until two-and-a-half years later, he said.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespa

  • Attitudes begin to shift regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and stock prices

    Over the past two weeks or so, it seems attitudes have begun to shift favorably regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and the trajectory of stock prices.

  • IRS says people in most states who got inflation-relief payments don’t have to report them on their taxes

    The IRS is not going to tax payments from most of the states that cut checks to residents last year in order to help them defray rising living costs.

  • Moldova’s president outlines Russian ‘plan’ to overthrow her government

    Moldova's government collapsed Friday as pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukraine.

  • Biden Restarts $10 Billion Tax Credit for Clean-Energy Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is restarting a popular tax credit for manufacturers of solar panels, wind turbines, fuel cells and other clean energy equipment after getting a $10 billion infusion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets Higher

  • Elon Musk Takes a Tough Stance on Ukraine

    Tesla CEO provides Starlink service to Ukraine at war with Russia. But there are limitations that he has just reaffirmed.

  • The Devaluation Run in Emerging Markets Is Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of IMF bailouts is under way, and some of the world’s most indebted nations will have to sacrifice their currencies to get them.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New AccusationThe year has already see

  • DeSantis Proposes Barring ESG Criteria in Florida Muni-Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will propose legislation that would bar the state and its local governments from using environmental, social, governance criteria when issuing municipal bonds, expanding his push against what he has called a “woke agenda.”Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More

  • 13 states that don’t tax your retirement income

    These states don’t tax retirement income.

  • Russia pushes advance on eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, bolsters defenses in south

    Russian forces shelled a dozen cities and villages in the Donetsk region in the last 24 hours including in Druzhkivka where a missile hit a hospital and in Pokrovsk where shelling damaged seven houses and a kindergarten.

  • Rioters take to streets in France over Macron's pension plan

    Demonstrations broke out across France on Saturday in opposition to proposed legislation that would increase the minimum retirement age for full state pension from 62 to 64.

  • ‘Deeply disturbing’: This US watchdog uncovered $5.4 billion in potentially fraudulent COVID-19 loans — obtained using over 69K sketchy Social Security numbers

    “The extent of the fraud could be far greater,” say lawmakers.

  • Sherman adopts updated zoning map on cusp of unprecedented growth

    As major manufacturers of semiconductor chips expand with massive projects in Sherman, the city has adopted an updated zoning map to position for surging growth.