U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    -0.72 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6500
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,680.74
    +367.26 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Dayan Brothers Africa Israel Hotels & Isrotel 1.2 billion euros hotel investment in Greece and Cyprus

Africa Israel Hotels
·5 min read

Isrotel is one of the biggest hotel chains in Israel, including the luxury hotel industry

Tel-Aviv, Israel, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the damage of the pandemic it inflicted on the hotel industry in Israel, the Dayan brothers and the Isrotel hotel chain still managed to survive. The Isrotel chain is leaving Israel for the first time to expand overseas. According to the Israeli newspapers Calcalist and The Marker, the parties are currently negotiating to purchase several hotels in Cyprus and Greece.

The Dayan brothers, which are aggressive in the hospitality business, are a beneficiary owners of AFI Hotels in Israel. Due to this fact, they decided to expand their business to Europe and other regions. This has been confirmed by the Israeli newspaper Calcalist, as the hotel chain and the brothers are to buy 60 hotels in Greece and Cyprus for a massive amount of 1.2 billion Euros.

In fact, the hotels are currently on sale; hence, this prompts the purchase of several hotels by the Isrotel chain and Dayan brothers. Most of the hotels they are planning to buy are located in most regions in Greece and the minority in Cyprus. However, nobody still knows if other entities are bidding on the hotels for sale.

The Isrotel chain has a current value of NIS 5.7 billion in the stock exchange. However, it maxed out its expansion opportunities in its main domain, Israel, as the group is holding the majority of hotel chains in the country. Also, the hotel chain's competitor, Fattal, also has several hotel chains in Israel. It currently owns 48 hotels in Europe, out of the 216 hotels where some of which are in Europe.

The failure to expand in Israel is probably the reason the chain focuses on expanding in Greece and Cyprus. This is a smart move since the chain is expanding outside instead of focusing on Israel alone. The expansion will minimise the risk of loss during the damage it experienced during the pandemic. Additionally, despite the rumours that it has received assistance from the state, it's also utilising its assets to expand further.

The Isrotel Chain

David Lewis established and found the Isrotel chain way back in 1980. The chain has 20 large hotels in Israel, where most of them are situated in Eilat. They hold the majority shares of 80%.

Furthermore, Isrotel is one of the biggest hotel chains in Israel, including the luxury hotel industry. Since the chain has hotels in touristy regions such as the Dead Sea, Eilat, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, they hold the major market and presence.

Despite owning more than half of the hotel rooms in Eilat, Isrotel is still recovering from the pandemic. The halting of the international flights might result in the ownership of the chain dropping to 42% by 2025. Nevertheless, it still took off for a profit of NIS 186 million in the first three quarters of 2021, which has increased from the NIS 11 million value in 2020. The profit jump from NIS 664 million in 2020 to 1.164 billion in 2021 proved that Isrotel could recover.

Aside from the fact that it's expanding in Europe, Isrotel is also opening two more hotels in Israel. These hotels include 45 suites in Ein Bokek in the Dead Sea and 130 rooms in Tel Aviv. Lior Raviv, the CEO, initiated the domestic expansion, who said that his initial plan was to open 1,500 rooms in Tel Aviv.


Dayan Brothers

The Dayan Brothers are a family of businessmen investing mainly in real estate. They operate largely in Germany and England and they are a beneficial owner of the real-estate company Vivion S.à.r.l. They also purchased two hotels - Sanderson and St. Martin's Lei in 2019 from Shaikh Hamad bin Jasm al-Thani, the former Prime Minister. However, recently, they decided to focus on the hospitality business.

In Israel alone, the brothers bought Africa Israel Hotels, who manages Crowne Plaza Hotels (as a franchisee of the IHG chain) in Haifa and Tel Aviv and owned other hotels in Jerusalem, Eilat and the Dead Sea.

Furthermore, Dayan Brothers are also established in the hotel industry in Greece way before. Hence, they decided together with the Isrotel chain, that they would expand in the country. They will compete with the major competitor, Fattal, which also holds a significant presence in Greece.

Amir Dayan

One of the younger Dayan brothers, Amir Dayan, is an entrepreneur, investor, and businessman specialising in real estate and hospitality. Due to his in-depth knowledge in these industries, he leads the family's real estate and hotel investments.

Amir Dayan currently lives in Amsterdam but is operating in Germany, Israel, with Greece and Cyprus as his new prospects. Due to his experience, Amir Dayan is also a shareholder of various companies such as Lianeo Real Estate, Golden Capital and Vivion S.a.r.l.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Media Details:

Company name: Africa Israel Hotels
Mail: oritkrub@gmail.com
City: Tel-Aviv
Country: Israel
Website: https://afihotels.co.il/en/


Recommended Stories

  • Qatar releases video of scarred jets in Airbus dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways took a spiralling $4 million-a-day dispute with Europe's Airbus to social media on Friday, publishing a video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKN0SpWeILo&feature=youtu.be of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets that the airline said underscored "serious and legitimate safety concerns." The two companies have been locked for months in a dispute over deterioration to paint and anti-lightning protection on the long-haul jets, which Airbus has acknowledged needs attention while insisting it does not put safety at risk. Qatar Airways hit back with the first official images of jets grounded by its national regulator in a bid to keep the spotlight on technical matters after Airbus accused the state-owned airline of engineering the dispute to obtain compensation.

  • U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 concerns. The suspensions will begin on Jan. 30 with Xiamen Airlines’ scheduled Los Angeles-to-Xiamen flight and run through March 29, the Transportation Department said. The decision will cut some flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines.

  • Autonomous driving is the ‘trillion-dollar opportunity’ Luminar is chasing, CEO says

    Luminar Founder & CEO Austin Russell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's partnership with Mercedes-Benz, the state of the autonomous vehicle market, the future of self-driving technology, and the outlook for chip makers and production.

  • Cruises sail on in Omicron wave as CDC rules go voluntary, agents 'clarify messaging'

    CDC guidance on cruise ships has frustrated would-be passengers and ship companies as Omicron variant cases soar.

  • Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Dropped Friday

    What happened Cruise tourism stocks sailed lower in the water Friday. In early trading, each of the major publicly traded cruise stocks -- Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) -- declined about 5% before recovering somewhat in the afternoon.

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • Should I claim Social Security at 70, or take it earlier and invest the money?

    Few things are certain, yet Social Security retirement benefits are among the safest sources of retirement income: Inflation-adjusted monthly benefits backed by the federal government for as long as you live. The earliest you can claim Social Security is at 62. You can claim as much as 30% more by waiting until your full retirement age.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are growing quickly, and both could make you richer over the next decade. The pandemic has significantly altered the course of numerous industries -- few of them more than travel and tourism. Its platform connects 4 million hosts with potential guests, helping travelers find lodgings in 100,000 cities around the world.

  • Contribution Limits for IRAs, 401(k)s in 2022

    Contribution limits for IRAs, 401(k)s, and other plans can change from year to year due to cost-of-living adjustments. Here are the changes for 2022.

  • Airbus reportedly scraps Qatar order as A350 rift widens

    Airbus has reportedly revoked an order for 50 A320 jets from Qatar Airways in response to a lawsuit recently filed by the carrier related to the larger A350. The airline recently sued Airbus in a British court seeking more than $600 million it says it is owed over issues ranging from erosion of lightning protection material to faulty paint that has sidelined 21 of its A350s. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the manufacturer now accuses Qatar as part of those proceedings of exaggerating the situation with the A350.

  • An Indian engineer will run Google’s new blockchain division

    Shivakumar Venkataraman joins other recent Indian-origin appointees at top firms, such as Leena Nair at Chanel, and Parag Agrawal at Twitter.

  • How a Roth IRA Works After Retirement

    Roth IRAs offer retirees some unique advantages in terms of taxes, withdrawals, and the ability to pass along wealth to the next generation.

  • Rise of early retirement threatens pension poverty timebomb

    Boris Johnson came out fighting at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons last week.

  • Boat of the Week: This 85-Foot All-Aluminum Explorer Feels More Like an Industrial Loft—and That’s the Point

    The Arksen 85 is a total design reset: Its open-plan layout turns owners and crew into buddies, and costs get defrayed via shared ownership.

  • Adobe Confronts Rare Skepticism in the Hunt for Sales Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc., one of the biggest success stories in enterprise software over the past decade, is facing new investor concern about the company’s ability to boost sales beyond its core audience of design professionals. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has L

  • Hitting the Books: What autonomous vehicles mean for tomorrow's workforce

    In "The Work of the Future," an interdisciplinary team of MIT researchers exam the disconnect between improvements in technology and the benefits derived by workers from those advancements

  • I've Visited More Than 50 Countries, But These 10 Specific (And Absolutely Surreal) Experiences Have Stuck With Me Most

    While I'll always look toward my next adventure, these are the most incredible experiences I've had so far.View Entire Post ›

  • Airbnb wants someone to live rent-free in Italy for a year

    Successful candidate will live in a restored Sicilian townhouse

  • VCs approached Facebook to fund a spinout of Workplace valued at over $1B, but Facebook declined

    Workplace -- the app originally built as a version of Facebook for employees to communicate with each other -- now has more than 7 million users, carving out a place for itself as an app to help companies communicate internally using essentially the same tools that have proven sticky in their lives with friends and family. A deal would have valued a newly independent Workplace as a "unicorn" (at least at $1 billion) according to the source. A source tells us that conversations didn't progress, primarily because Facebook (and now Meta) saw Workplace as a "strategic asset" -- not because Workplace generates sales anywhere close to the billions Meta makes from advertising on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, but important rather for presenting a more diverse face to the market.

  • 3 Reasons Why This IT Stalwart Could Keep Winning

    The past two months have been brutal for tech investors, and the pain doesn't seem to be over. At this tricky time, as growth investors seek to protect the downside of their investments while searching for long-term bargains, they might want to look closer at IT consulting stalwart EPAM (NYSE:EPAM).