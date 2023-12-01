Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 32% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Insider ownership in Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd is 16%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 32% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd. The company's largest shareholder is Naim Holdings Berhad, with ownership of 24%. With 9.0% and 5.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Suk Ling and Fidelity International Ltd are the second and third largest shareholders. Suk Ling, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive. Additionally, the company's CEO Yusof Bin Tengku Ahmad Shahruddin directly holds 3.2% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd. Insiders have a RM304m stake in this RM1.9b business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 24% of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

