Dayco India starts production of viscous dampers for heavy-duty segment

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco has announced the start of production and delivery of its first set of premium viscous dampers to the world's largest heavy-duty engine manufacturers, from its India facility in Manesar. Dayco launched its state-of-the-art viscous damper production line in India in December 2021 with an aim to serve the leading brands in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and light-duty segments globally. As businesses strive to reduce CO 2 emissions, Dayco is supporting the OEMs in this endeavour with its value-added premium viscous dampers from India and by rapidly establishing a strong manufacturing base in China, Europe, and North America.

"Dayco India's fully equipped production line with industry 4.0 and next-gen advancement is capable of providing best-in-class viscous dampers with cutting-edge laser welding technology," explains Michael Weiss, CEO, Hybrid Solutions. "Our viscous dampers reduce engine NVH, improve vehicle downtime, and support heavy-duty OEMs across the globe. The seamless production and delivery of the first shipment of viscous dampers from India is a testament to the team's hard work and efforts to progress toward sustainable growth."

"Our highly reliable and best quality viscous damper solutions are 35%* more durable than industry benchmarks and will serve the world's leading heavy-duty and light-duty OEMs, with a wide range of engine applications up to 20 litres," added Michael Weiss.

Leveraging its global manufacturing and R&D capabilities, Dayco delivers innovative and efficient viscous dampers with full system support that reduce carbon footprints and meets all its customer's current and future mobility challenges.

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Through its expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 115+ years of experience in drive systems allows the company to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements. Dayco's world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. Dayco accomplishes this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like owners in everything they do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the company's website at www.dayco.com.

