U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -5.41 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,619.94
    -111.26 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,334.50
    -43.04 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.50
    -53.35 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.78
    -3.78 (-6.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.80
    -11.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.58 (-2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    -0.0078 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    -0.0440 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0104 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7220
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,905.40
    -1,126.77 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,120.34
    +20.53 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,699.19
    -26.91 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

Daymak says it's making the world's fastest three-wheeled EV

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If you're in the market to buy a three-wheeled car that can go from zero to 60mph in 1.8 seconds, then, goodness, does Daymak have the electric vehicle for you. The company is crowdfunding the Spiritus, a two-seater EV that apparently "rides like a go-kart." It's hoping to reach 50,000 pre-orders for the vehicle, which has solar panels for trickle charging and a regeneration system, as well as Daymak's own wireless charger.

Plunking down a $100 deposit will lock in a pre-order and guarantee you a lower price when the EV actually goes on sale. You might need that if you opt for the Ultimate model, which offers the aforementioned zippy acceleration. It starts at $149,000 and has a range of 480km. According to Daymak, it'll be the fastest three-wheeled car in the world. The Deluxe version has a more modest 300km range, and it starts at $19,995.

As for the design, it looks like Bruce Wayne frankensteined a Batmobile and a Batcycle together. The crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on July 23rd. Production should start in 2023.

The Spiritus is one of six vehicles in Daymak's Avvenire Series. The others include Terra, an ebike designed for on- and off-road use, and Skyrider, which the company describes as "a high-performance EV capable of flying."

The Daymak Avvenire Spiritus campaign launches today at March 23rd 2021 and ends on July 23rd 2021.
The Daymak Avvenire Spiritus campaign launches today at March 23rd 2021 and ends on July 23rd 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Sega's adorable Astro City Mini arcade is coming to the US

    If you've been patiently waiting for a chance to buy Sega's Astro City Mini, you'll have a small window of opportunity to grab one on March 26th.

  • OnePlus 9 Pro review: A case against duopolies

    Conventional wisdom — and quite a bit of market data — tells us that when people start shopping for high-end smartphones, they’ll usually wind up with an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy. With the new OnePlus 9 Pro, though, OnePlus makes a convincing argument for skipping the duopoly and trying something different. That’s because the company managed to build its best smartphone yet, one truly deserving of the flagship label. Its focus on speed, screen quality, and a renewed commitment to photography just might help the brand win over a new legion of fans. It’s just too bad OnePlus’s best phones these days aren’t the deals they used to be.

  • The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Hasselblad cameras

    The time for open secrets is over — OnePlus has just announced its new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones during a streamed launch event this morning.

  • OnePlus' first smartwatch promises a two-week battery and speedy charging

    OnePlus is ready to fully unveil its first smartwatch, which costs $159. The most interesting feature is its charging speed, which promises to get you a full day's juice in 5 minutes.

  • Master & Dynamic's MW08 earbuds combine premium materials and hybrid ANC

    Master & Dynamic's latest true wireless earbuds are built with new materials, larger drivers and more robust active noise cancellation.

  • Producer Ted Hope to Co-Lead New ASU Entertainment Management Program

    Producer Ted Hope will co-lead a new entertainment and creative industries program at Arizona State University. The program, which offers a Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Management in the Creative Industries (MGCI), is powered by ASU’s Thunderbird School of Global Management in collaboration with the Sidney Poitier New American Film School. The graduate […]

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • Apple to pay $308.5 million for allegedly violating a DRM patent

    Apple has been ordered to pay $308.5 million in a lawsuit alleging that the copyright protection in the App Store and Music violates PMC's patents.

  • Divert military expenses to improve health and fight poverty, Vatican says

    The coronavirus pandemic should make governments realise that defence spending cannot guarantee security for their populations and should encourage them instead to divert funds to improve health care and fight poverty, the Vatican said on Tuesday. "The pandemic offers us a precious opportunity," Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State and number two in the Vatican hierarchy, told a webinar on disarmament. "It (the pandemic) prompts us to question how much the huge military expenditures are really able to guarantee the security of individual populations, of how much these resources could and should be allocated to investments to other ends," he added.

  • FDA clears first AI device to spot hidden signs of COVID-19

    The FDA has cleared an AI-powered armband for emergency use that can identify signs of COVID-19 in asymptomatic individuals using light sensors and a computer processor.

  • Microsoft's Xbox Network is a reaction to the free-to-play boom

    Microsoft is using a new "Xbox Network" moniker for parts of its free online gaming service after recently enabling free multiplayer for free-to-play games like 'Fortnite.'

  • Here's How Tesla Could Go About Making Its $25,000 EV A Reality

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could get the pricing of its rumored Model 2 vehicle down to $25,000 by downgrading costs associated with batteries, exterior trim and the interiors of the vehicle, according to analysts at Sinolink Securities, CnEVPost reported Monday. What Happened: The Chengdu, China-based analysts looked at existing Model 3 bill of material (BOM) costs and estimated price reductions for the future vehicle widely believed to cost RMB 160,000 or almost $25,000. The breakdown estimates an RMB 5,000 ($768) reduction on costs of battery, RMB 26,000 ($3,994) for body and interior/exterior trim, RMB 2,000 ($307) for the electric motor, and RMB 1,500 ($230) for thermal management. The analysts said that taking into account the “appropriate compression of gross margin level,” the selling price could be lowered to RMB 165,000 ($25,345). See Also: Why Tesla Autopilot Safety Concerns Are Unfounded Why It Matters: The appetite for economical EVs can be gauged by the fact that a $4,500 two-door EV made by a joint venture between General Motors Compay (NYSE: GM) and state-owned SAIC outsold the Model 3 in China two-to-one in February. Last month, Tesla denied it was working on a ,000 vehicle aimed at the mass market. The denial came after several media outlets in China reported otherwise. Reports had emerged that Tesla planned the vehicle to be sold globally. If the Elon Musk-led company were to launch a $25,000 model, the price range would cover 34% of the Chinese market, as per the analysts, CnEVPost reported. The analysts reportedly expect Model 2 sales in such an eventuality to exceed those of the Corolla made by Toyota Motor Company (NYSE: TM), a vehicle that sells more than one million units a year worldwide. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.3% higher at $670 in Monday’s regular session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Cathie Wood's Ark Is Unimpressed With Volkswagen's EV Battery PlansElon Musk Says The New Tesla S Plaid Is EV Maker's 'Best Car Ever'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Samsung latest high-res monitors go all-in on HDR

    Samsung has launched its business and consumer lineup of high-resolution monitors, and this year, all 12 of them support HDR.

  • Facebook's F8 event will return, but online-only

    Facebook is reviving F8 as a virtual-only Refresh event on June 2nd with a narrower focus and no Mark Zuckerberg keynote.

  • RPT-Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots

    Scientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare blood clots in the brain that occurred in individuals in the days and weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. European investigators have put forward one theory that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases; others are trying to understand whether the cases are linked with birth control pills. But many scientists say there is no definitive evidence and it is not clear whether or why AstraZeneca's vaccine would cause an issue not shared by other vaccines that target a similar part of the coronavirus.

  • Will Zack Snyder Be Invited to Make a ‘Justice League’ Sequel? The Answer Is a Test of Whether Hollywood Still Works (Column)

    For 45 years, Hollywood has churned out sequels to more or less any movie that makes a big enough splash at the box office. The rationale has always been simple: The fans want it. Starting in the mid-’70s, with “Jaws” and “Rocky” and “Star Wars,” fan service became the model, the engine, the economic blueprint […]

  • Trustpilot Steady in Debut as London IPO Raises $655 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Danish consumer-review site Trustpilot Group Plc rose as much as 16% before trimming gains on its first trading day in London after its initial public offering raised 473 million pounds ($655 million), helping the City solidify its position as an attractive venue for continental companies after Brexit.The stock ended the session at 265 pence, in line with the initial public offering price, which was at the top end of an indicative price range. The IPO of the 44% stake gives the company a market value of 1.08 billion pounds, according to a statement Tuesday.Companies have now raised 5.2 billion pounds via IPOs in the U.K. this year, bringing the market closer to a record first-quarter showing, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc is also set to start trading in London before the month is up. Both deals have been boosted by surging demand for online services during lockdowns.The City’s IPO renaissance comes amid broad efforts to strengthen its position after leaving the European Union last year, with the U.K. considering proposed reforms to the listing rules to attract more high-growth companies. Trustpilot is the first issuer from the bloc to float in London after Brexit.Trustpilot’s backers raised almost 427 million pounds by selling 161 million existing shares in the IPO, while the company itself raised about 47 million pounds. The offering could increase to as much as 544 million pounds if an option to sell additional shares from existing investors is exercised in full.Investment firms including BlackRock Inc., FIL Investments International, Caledonia Investments Plc, Capital Research Global Investors, Adelphi Capital and Janus Henderson Group Plc agreed to buy a big chunk of the offering before Trustpilot began the sale.Trustpilot saw strong investor demand for its offering, with the IPO order book covered within about 90 minutes after it opened last week, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. The company also raised the total size of the offering by as much as 15 million shares on Friday.Trustpilot had hosted 120 million reviews by the end of 2020. It makes money by selling subscriptions to businesses, which can use consumer reviews in their marketing materials and directly engage with customers on the platform. Its revenue jumped 25% last year to $101.9 million, and its loss narrowed to $12.2 million from $22.7 million in 2019.Chief Executive Officer Peter Holten Muhlmann founded the company in 2007, and its shareholders include Seed Capital, Vitruvian Partners, Draper Esprit, Northzone, Index Ventures and Sunley House.Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are managing the offering, along with Berenberg and Danske Bank A/S.(Updates to add closing price.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 1-CureVac sets up Swiss business ahead of seeking COVID-19 shot approval

    German drugmaker CureVac this week established a Swiss business unit, official records show, a precursor to seeking approval from national drugs regulator Swissmedic for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. CureVac Swiss AG was established on Monday in Basel, home of big drugmakers including Roche and Novartis, according to the city of Basel's commercial registry. A business must be in the commercial registry as a condition of applying for a licence for a medicinal product from Swissmedic.

  • Ex-Glencore Trader Charged With Manipulating Price of Fuel Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Glencore Plc trader was charged by U.S. authorities with conspiracy to manipulate a key oil price benchmark, the latest sign that prosecutors around the world are stepping up their scrutiny of the notoriously opaque commodity trading industry.U.S. prosecutors alleged that Emilio Heredia, a former Glencore employee, directed buy and sell orders that would push fuel oil prices up and down. That allowed the companies he worked for to profit from the price swings, between 2012 and 2016, according to a filing at a U.S. District Court in San Francisco on March 15.The investigation is the latest legal setback for Glencore, already embroiled in a wide-ranging probe by the U.S. Department of Justice on allegations of bribery and money laundering. The U.K., Swiss and Brazilian authorities are also investigating the commodity trader.“The purpose of the conspiracy was for Heredia and his co-conspirators to unlawfully enrich themselves,” prosecutors said in the filing.Glencore said Heredia was a former employee and that it’s co-operating with authorities. A lawyer representing Heredia didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting comment.“We note that one of Chemoil’s -- and later Glencore Ltd.’s -- former employees in the US has been charged with conspiracy to manipulate the price of fuel oil in the LA market between 2012 and 2016,” Glencore said in a statement Tuesday, referring to the Los Angeles fuel-oil market.ClampdownAuthorities around the world are increasingly policing the world of commodity trading and the companies that dominate it, while also showing a fresh push against market manipulation.The U.S. unit of the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol Inc., agreed to pay more than $160 million to settle allegations it conspired to pay bribes in Latin America and attempted to manipulate energy markets. Meanwhile trading firms including Gunvor Group Ltd. have also been investigated.The charge laid out how the manipulation worked. Heredia directed co-conspirators to submit bids and offers through S&P Global Platts, a benchmark price publisher, to artificially change the price assessment, allowing his firm to buy cheaper fuel oil from another company.In one 2016 example a co-conspirator, on Heredia’s orders, lowered the benchmark price 41 times, moving down the price of bunker fuel from $245 a metric ton to $204.50 a metric ton, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in unlawful gains for his company, the document said.“We note charges of attempted manipulation of certain S&P Global Platts assessments but do not believe that any such attempts were successful and nocourt has ruled to the contrary,” a company spokesperson said in an email. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why This Wholly Unique Patek Philippe ‘No Moon Phase’ Watch Could Fetch $5 Million at Auction

    Christie’s Hong Kong will auction Alan Banbery's Reference 3448J perpetual calendar model in May.