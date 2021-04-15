U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

‘Days Gone’ hits Steam and Epic Games Store on May 19th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Sony has announced when you’ll get to play Days Gone on PC. The survival horror game is coming to Steam, Epic Games Store and other digital storefronts on May 19th and it’ll cost $50.

A PC gameplay trailer showed off some of the features you can expect from the port. Days Gone will have visual upgrades, unlocked framerates and 21:9 ultra-wide monitor support. You’ll also be able to customize the graphics settings (unsurprising given that it’s a PC game), take advantage of a super-resolution photo mode and play with first- and third-party controllers. So, if you like, you can play a PlayStation game with an Xbox controller.

It's not often that Sony brings its PlayStation exclusives to PC, but it's planning to do so with more titles down the line. Horizon Zero Dawn made the leap last year.

Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim Days Gone for free this month. It’s also part of the PS Plus Collection on PS5.

