Sony's ‘Days Gone’ is coming to PC this spring

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

2019 PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone will make its way to PC later this year, Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan told GQ in the same interview where the PSVR2 came up. It’s the first of several first-party games the company plans to port to PC in the near future, Ryan told the magazine. Developer Bend Studio subsequently confirmed the news on Twitter, saying it would have more details to share in the future.

The news comes after the surprise PC release of Horizon Zero Dawn last year. While it suffered from a buggy launch, the port was a hit for Sony, with market research firm Nielsen estimating that Horizon sold approximately 716,000 copies in its first month of availability on the platform. So you can imagine why Sony would be keen to repeat that success.

“[It’s] a fairly straightforward decision for us to make,” Ryan said. “There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved.”

Days Gone as its next PC port is an interesting choice from Sony. On release, it was greeted to middling reviews from the gaming press on account of its similarities to other open-world games and The Last of Us. But in more recent months, people have started to look at the game more favorably. You have to think Sony is aware of that critical reappraisal and wants to take advantage.   

