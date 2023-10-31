For days Sam Bankman-Fried, the MIT grad who founded FTX, repeatedly told a jury he couldn't remember actions from his time as CEO

Chelsea Jia Feng/Insider

The prosecution and defense have each rested in Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial.

The government poked a gaping hold in Bankman-Fried's credibility in its hours of questioning.

Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the defense's motion for a judgement of acquittal.

The prosecution and the defense have each rested their cases in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried in downtown Manhattan, after nearly two days of testimony by the FTX founder himself.

In a rare and risky move for a defendant, Bankman-Fried opted to take the stand in his own defense late last week. Following questioning by his defense attorney on Friday and early Monday, he gave avoidant responses to questions posed by prosecuting US Assistant Attorney Danielle Sassoon.

It was during those hours of questioning that Bankman-Fried repeatedly said he couldn't recall specific details from his time as CEO of FTX, his now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange.

Prosecutors have accused him of defrauding customers and investors on the platform, slapping him with wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Bankman-Fried, nicknamed SBF, was eager to take the stand.

But in the hours that he testified before the jury on Friday and Monday, he had no bombshell to drop in his own defense.

Instead, he appeared aloof and repeatedly told the jury he could not recall basic facts about his time as the co-founder and CEO of FTX or, previously, FTX's sister company Alameda Research. Notably, Bankman-Fried said he didn't remember his own public comments about his two companies, as well as his instructions to his employees, which he passed off as "suggestions."

His inability to give straight answers or recall specifics about what he did, said, and knew during the rise and fall of FTX appeared to annoy Judge Lewis Kaplan, who repeatedly reminded him to answer the question as it was asked.

With his insistence on testifying, but refusal to substantially answer many questions on cross-examination, Bankman-Fried came off as shifty, dismissive, and avoidant of personal responsibility – playing right into the prosecution's hands.

Bankman-Fried skirted questions about calling FTX 'safe'

During testimony, Bankman-Fried dodged whether he ever said the cryptocurrency exchange was safe for customers, saying he couldn't recall or wasn't sure whether his past assurances of safety referred to FTX international or just its US exchange.

The prosecution, though, showed the jury an advertisement in which the then-crypto mogul described FTX as the "most trusted way to buy and sell bitcoin."

Asked whether his support for regulation in the crypto industry was contingent upon protecting customers, Bankman-Fried testified Monday: "I don't recall that specifically, no."

Moments later when he was shown one of his tweets from October 2022 that said his support of regulation was, indeed, contingent upon protecting customers, he was asked the same question again. He answered simply: "Yup."

The former billionaire spent much of his time on the witness stand distancing himself from Alameda Research, the crypto firm he co-founded in 2017.

Caroline Ellison pictured after testifying in the Bankman-Fried trial. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

After co-founding FTX in 2019, he anointed Caroline Ellison and Sam Trabucco as co-CEOs of Alameda because he was spending so much time on his new company. However, he still owned 90% of the crypto trading firm until its bankruptcy in November 2022. If Alameda was up and making money, so was Bankman-Fried.

Throughout his testimony, Bankman-Fried insisted he was "not involved" in the day-to-day operations at Alameda, particularly when it came to its risky decisions or its alleged use of FTX customer funds.

"I was not generally making trading decisions, but I was not walled off," he said when pressed by the prosecution.

He similarly struggled to recall whether he ever mentioned to the public that while trading on FTX, Alameda didn't play by the same rules as other customers. Among other perks, it wasn't beholden to the automatic liquidation system that would shut down other accounts if they neared a negative balance.

Asked if he told customers about Alameda's hidden perk, he initially said: "I'm not sure we did."

"Sitting here today, do you recall ever publicly disclosing that?" Sassoon pressed.

"No," Bankman-Fried replied.

An identical exchange unfolded as Sassoon asked the same question about investors in FTX.

Bankman-Fried also appeared not to recall his testimony from just days prior. Asked whether he knew in May 2022 that Alameda could withdraw from FTX without posting collateral, Bankman-Fried said he wasn't sure.

When Sassoon pointed to his testimony during a hearing Thursday, when Bankman-Fried answered that he had known at that time, he said: "I don't remember exactly what I was asked or what I said."

Bankman-Fried's instructions as CEO were just 'suggestions'

Caroline Ellison, Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh each testified at the trial. Chelsea Jia Feng/Insider

Bankman-Fried insisted on the stand that he didn't recall making various instructions to his employees, especially those like Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh. Or if he did, they didn't count as instructions, he said.

The problem for SBF remains that the members of his inner circle have testified he was the mastermind of their fraud scheme. Each has pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges, testifying against their former boss earlier in the trial.

Asked if he instructed Ellison to purchase cryptocurrencies in her capacity as co-CEO of Alameda, Bankman-Fried was vague, saying, "I don't recall an instance. I'm not confident there wasn't one."

Shown Signal messages where he told co-CEOS Ellison and Sam Trabucco to purchase two specific cryptocurrencies — "1 to $2 million of each over the next day or two" — Bankman-Fried denied that qualified as instructions.

Gary Wang testifies during Sam Bankman-Fried fraud trial over the collapse of FTX in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

"In 2020, isn't it true that you directed Gary and Nishad to change the rules in the code so that the auto-liquidation rules that applied to other customers on the exchange would not apply in the same way to Alameda?" Sassoon asked.

"I suggested they make some alteration to it, yes," Bankman-Fried replied.

He later maintained that he didn't know about the flag in FTX's code that allowed Alameda to trade beyond its means, which was the fix Gary Wang and Nishad Singh had implemented. He testified that as CEO, he "trusted Gary and Nishad," and did not ask for details on their fix.

Similarly, he said he didn't remember telling FTX executive Ryan Salame to move investor funds raised between July 2021 and January 2022 from FTX to Alameda.

"Didn't you tell Ryan Salame something to the effect of, why would you leave the fucking funds just sitting there?" Sassoon asked.

"I have no memory of that," Bankman-Fried replied.

SBF wasn't a sympathetic defendant. Chelsea Jia Feng/Insider

A sympathetic listener might muse that perhaps it's been years since Bankman-Fried examined his public statements and chats with his former executives, and maybe that's why he can't recall them.

But the defense, including Bankman-Fried, had the government's exhibits in advance and had extensive time to review them, Sassoon pointed out. On redirect, Bankman-Fried's defense attorney Mark Cohen, said there were millions of documents in evidence and asked his client if he reviewed all of them.

"Absolutely not," Bankman-Fried said.

Still, the prosecution managed to establish a gaping hole in Bankman-Fried's credibility.

Sassoon and her team have launched a robust offensive, trying to prove to the jury that, at best, Bankman-Fried is a bumbling ex-CEO who is simultaneously too smart for his own good while also having a poor memory in the courtroom. At worst, they try to establish, he's a liar and a criminal.

On Tuesday, Judge Kaplan denied a motion from the defense seeking an acquittal of the charges. Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.

