Daythree Digital Berhad's (KLSE:DAY3) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Daythree Digital Berhad's (KLSE:DAY3) recent performance, when its stock has declined 10% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Daythree Digital Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Daythree Digital Berhad is:

12% = RM7.6m ÷ RM66m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Daythree Digital Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Daythree Digital Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.1%. This certainly adds some context to Daythree Digital Berhad's decent 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Daythree Digital Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 16% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Daythree Digital Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Daythree Digital Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Daythree Digital Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Daythree Digital Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

