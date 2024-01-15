Dayton-area construction projects worth watching in 2024

Jan. 15—The Dayton region has more than $1 billion worth of private and public construction projects that will be finished this year or are in the planning stages.

The projects are a tangible sign of economic strength in the Dayton region, developers say.

The construction ranges from new-to-the-area chain gas stations in local communities to multi-million dollar buildings with Honda/LG, SEMCORP, Dayton Children's, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the former Mendelson's headquarters, among others.

These projects are anywhere from the planning stage — with not even a shovel in the ground — or days away, perhaps, from opening.

There's a lot to watch. If work continues, these projects will set the stage for thousands of new jobs in and near Dayton.

The following are some of the top projects in the region:

Joby Aviation Inc.

This was a head-turning announcement last year. Joby — a California-based maker of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (or "flying taxis") — announced plans last September to build up to 500 air taxis each year at a factory near Dayton International Airport, at 3571 Concorde Drive.

The Postal Service has used the building, but it appears empty now. While Joby has said little about progress toward a manufacturing operation, construction is expected sometime this year.

"That's probably the highest profile project," said Dave Dickerson, the Miller-Valentine Construction president of business development who has a thumb on the pulse of local construction.

Honda LG Energy Solution joint venture plant

Another big manufacturing project, this one much further along.

First announced in the fall of 2022, with a ceremonial groundbreaking last February, this Fayette County plant will be home to a Honda-LG joint venture making lithium-ion batteries for Honda and Acura EV models in the North American market.

The plant is still scheduled to be complete by the end of 2024, a Honda spokesman said in recent days. Mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries will start in 2025.

Story continues

"Construction has been progressing well, including work on the concrete foundation and with the building beginning to take shape," said Rick Riggle, chief operating officer of the LG Energy Solution-Honda battery plant joint venture. "We continue to work toward our planned completion by the end of 2024."

The project has had a massive ripple effect, sparking investments in infrastructure in the area around the plant.

AFMC headquarters renovation

Among the biggest projects locally, this is the quietest, for good reason — it's behind the fence at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Messer Construction Co. won a $116 million Army contract last May to renovate the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson.

The work has an estimated completion date of May 21, 2026.

"It's a big effort," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District office said in response to questions from this newspaper.

"Most of the headquarters complex was constructed in the 1940s. Even with various interior facelifts over the years, there are significant infrastructure challenges that are part of the project," the office said.

The renovation includes demolition and replacement or repair of existing interiors, building systems, roofs, windows, and doors. Some of the conference areas have special requirements for classified work. And there have been moisture and flooding challenges in the basement, along with hazardous original building materials like asbestos and lead materials which must be addressed, the corps said.

"The workplace efficiency and quality of life improvements in the new design are certain to be welcomed by our uniformed and civilian workforce," the Army said.

The total building space is 538,170 square feet. But the first phase of the construction encompasses renovating 112,626 square feet and building an additional 2,450 square feet of new space.

Former Mendelson building

Spearheaded by Columbus-area developer Crawford Hoying, this building was home for years to Mendelson's Liquidation Outlet.

It's one of the most visible projects downtown. The huge building offers more than 550,000 square feet and eight stories, a big update to what some call the "Water Street District."

The building is destined to have a mix of uses, with a public parking garage as well.

Called "The Delco at Water Street District," the site has an estimated opening of the public garage and the first phase of apartments in late spring 2024, with full building completion in summer 2024, a Crawford Hoying representative said.

The Greater Dayton School

Work continues on The Greater Dayton School, a private school formed under The Connor Group's nonprofit Kids and Community Partners effort. This striking building has been rising near the confluence of the Mad and Great Miami Rivers in Deeds Park.

The $45 million facility, designed by architects Moody Nolan, sits on 10 acres of land across from RiverScape Metro Park. It is expected to open this year.

The project recently was recognized in the Inc. magazine's 2023 'Best of Business' list.

Windsor's renovation of 40 W. Fourth St.

Another downtown project to watch. Developer Windsor Companies is renovating the 22-story Grant-Deneau Tower at 40 W. Fourth St., just across from the south side of the Dayton Arcade, into a mix of uses, including upscale apartments.

Cornerstone/Wright-Dunbar project

What Larry Dillin and others are doing in the Cornerstone/Wright-Dunbar project area has been getting noticed.

Dayton's first food hall opened in the Wright Dunbar in 2022. And recently, Dayton OKed giving residential developer Charles Simms nearly $1 million of its federal COVID relief aid to help bring new housing to the former Gem City Ice Cream Co. site in West Dayton.

Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge is one of two businesses on the corner of Third and Broadway streets with plans to open in the second quarter of 2024, the Dayton Daily News has reported.

Those and other businesses are part of the Cornerstone Project developed by Dillin Corp.

"I just think there's a lot of energy going on over there," Dickerson said of Cornerstone.

Dayton Arcade

The continuing rehab of the Dayton Arcade, this time on the north side of the arcade, deserves a nod.

The arcade project's first phase, which cost about $94 million, created new apartments, offices, co-working spaces, classrooms, conference rooms, arts spaces and more.

The second phase will redo and add onto the northern portion of the nine-building complex.

Dave Williams, senior development director with Cross Street Partners, one of the main developers of the arcade, calls it "Arcade 2.0."

Dayton Children's Hospital

Last year, the hospital opened a 150,000-square-foot specialty care outpatient center in Old North Dayton, and the hospital continues construction on a nearby multi-million dollar behavioral health center.

SEMCORP

SEMCORP has broken ground in Sidney on a plant to make lithium-ion battery separator film. Construction is underway at Millcreek and Kuther roads, with a completion target of Dec. 31, 2026. This represents a $100 million investment, according to the Sidney-Shelby County Economic Partnership — $15 million in construction and $85 million in machinery.

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Recent visits to Wright-Patterson show that NASIC's new home, the Intelligence Production Center III, appears largely complete, at least from the outside.

The new building at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will provide the office work space for more than 900 people associated with NASIC, according to Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Project Manager Steve Farkus.

General contractor Messer Construction is overseeing the project. The Air Force Civil Engineer Center awarded a $153 million contract in August 2020 to expand NASIC with the new intelligence production facility.

Keybank Tower/110 N. Main St./Stratacache Tower

This is less a construction project than a change in ownership that could lead to new investment.

Stratacache founder and Chief Executive Chris Riegel either owns or is positioned to own key buildings on three corners around Second and Main streets in downtown Dayton. He recently bought 110 N. Main St., the headquarters of Premier Health.

One of Riegel's real estate companies, Arkham Red LLC, will have the option to buy the KeyBank property if the CEO makes significant renovations and draws new tenants.

Riegel told the Dayton Daily News in November that KeyBank Tower cannot be allowed to sit empty.

"It's too big to fail — it has to be successful," Riegel said.

"Anytime you can put a building downtown under local ownership, that's a good thing," Dickerson said.

Dayton Convention Center

Renovation work on the Dayton Convention Center, a $40 million project, began in 2022. It is slated for completion this year.

Sierra Nevada Corp.

The company, which opened a new hangar at the airport last year, plans to build a second hangar, and the project will create dozens of new jobs and retain others.