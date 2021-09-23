Dayton Children's Health Partners Moves to the Innovaccer Health Cloud

The region's only pediatric collaborative partnered with Innovaccer to support value-based care on the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, has partnered with Dayton Children's Health Partners (DCHP) to support the pediatric network's mission to deliver coordinated value-based care that helps children stay healthy.

DCHP, a physician-led clinically integrated network, uses evidence-based quality programs to improve outcomes, increase efficiency, and reduce costs in pediatric care. But a mix of EHRs and other healthcare IT systems made it difficult to get insights on network performance and prevented physician engagement at the point of care to identify and close care gaps and manage at-risk patients. It also reduced leadership's ability to measure, analyze, report, and improve financial and clinical outcomes.

DCHP turned to the InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud and its Data Activation Platform to eliminate information silos by integrating pediatric data into a unified patient record. This single source of clinical, financial, and operational truth helps improve value-based care performance by generating real-time insights that support evidence-based, coordinated care decisions.

Innovaccer empowers pediatric providers with tools to help them focus on what matters most—delivering high-quality care to children—with longitudinal patient records, intuitive clinical workflows, automatic record updates, and robust patient-matching algorithms, all within a cloud platform designed to improve outcomes and increase efficiency.

"We have one focus: to improve the health and well-being of our children by delivering high-quality, cost-effective care," said Kim Grant, Executive Director at DCHP. "By unifying patient data from our physicians' various systems on the Innovaccer Health Cloud, we can use advanced analytics to identify opportunities to manage patients in real-time, track and address quality measures, and continually improve our patients' care experiences."

About Dayton Children's Hospital

One of only 31 independent freestanding children's hospitals in the country, Dayton Children's is the region's only medical facility dedicated to children. Accredited by The Joint Commission and serving 20 Ohio counties and eastern Indiana, the experts at Dayton Children's care for 380,000 children each year. Consistently recognized as one of the country's best and most cost-effective pediatric hospitals, Dayton Children's is home to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, and—together with the United States Air Force—shares the nation's only civilian-military integrated pediatric training program. For more children's health and safety information, visit www.childrensdayton.org .

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 67,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

sachin_saxena@innovaccer.com

415-504-3851

