Dayton, OH launches contactless parking payment option with Passport

Passport Parking app now available through Passport's platform

DAYTON, Ohio, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Dayton, Ohio is digitizing its parking operations with Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company that is trusted by cities to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. With Passport's platform, the City is now offering a mobile option for motorists to pay for parking at nearly 1,300 spaces.

The mobile payment application, Passport Parking, is the first contactless option for parking in Dayton and enables drivers to safely pay for and manage sessions through their smartphones. To begin a parking session, users simply create an account with their email address or phone number and enter their parking space number and desired length of stay. Users can extend sessions remotely and review parking history and receipts with just a few taps.

"With Passport's technology, we no longer need to rely on outdated tools and processes and instead can more efficiently manage multiple aspects of our parking operations under a single, centralized system," says City Manager, Shelley Dickstein. "Additionally, with Passport we now have access to more reporting tools and insights and can offer more convenient payment methods to our parkers."

More than 800 cities, private operators and universities in North America trust Passport's platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and other forms of mobility. With Passport's platform, the City of Dayton has access to powerful data that allows the teams to form more data-driven decisions, building a more sustainable and equitable community.

"Dayton's residents and visitors can now enjoy what the City has to offer without thinking twice about their parking meter running out or having to dig for loose change," says Mark Schleyer, Passport regional sales director. "Passport is excited to partner with Dayton to enhance the user experience and to support its needs and goals through our technology."

Story continues

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

passport@greenbrier.partners

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dayton-oh-launches-contactless-parking-payment-option-with-passport-301505933.html

SOURCE Passport