Daytona beachside landmark bites the dust. Here's why the new owners tore it down.

DAYTONA BEACH ― A pair of beachside buildings along the Halifax River that used to be home to Volusia County's oldest synagogue were torn down this past week.

The former Temple Israel building and adjoining preschool/Hebrew school at 1400 and 1402 S. Peninsula Drive in Daytona Beach were demolished last week.

Many longtime locals considered the former synagogue a beachside landmark.

"That building was a part of our community's history," said Ormond Beach resident Robin Kennedy. She was not a member of Temple Israel but for years lived down the street from it.

Here's why it was torn down.

Buildings were vacant for a long time

Debris from the demolition-in-progress of the old Temple Israel building at 1402 S. Peninsula Drive in Daytona Beach can be seen on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The synagogue vacated the building in 2016 to move to Ormond Beach's mainland. Built in the early 1980s, the building was torn down this past week by the riverfront property's new owners. They have yet to announce what they intend to build in its place.

Dick Jaffe, a board member and past-president of Temple Israel, said the synagogue, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, vacated the beachside buildings in 2016 to move to the mainland in Ormond Beach to be closer to where most of its congregation now live.

"A hundred years ago, when Temple Israel was founded, the majority of the area's Jewish population lived on beachside," Jaffe said. "That's no longer the case."

Jaffe said the congregation sold its beachside property in 2016. The buildings sat unused up until they were demolished. "That's a long time to sit vacant on the beach," he said.

Property records identify the buyer seven years ago as a New York-based entity doing business as Temple Estates LLC. It paid $975,000.

Temple Israel is now at 403 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, where it shares a building with Congregation B'Nai Torah. From 2016 until last year, it shared space with another synagogue up the street, Temple Beth-El.

The old buildings were not salvageable

This is an undated photo of the old Temple Israel building at 1402 S. Peninsula Drive in Daytona Beach. The synagogue vacated the building in 2016 to move to Ormond Beach's mainland. Built in the early 1980s, the building was torn down in early August 2023 by the riverfront property's new owners. They have yet to announce what they intend to build in its place.

Temple Israel's former beachside property was sold once more late last year. The new owners are an out-of-state group, who made their $2.45 million purchase under the name "Spanish Oaks Peninsula LLC."

Realtor Cynthia Kaszirer of Smith & Associates in Tampa represented the property's latest buyers. She declined to identify them, saying they value their privacy.

Property records show a Denver, Colorado address for the buyers that's also home to a wealth management company called Plante Moran. Kaszirer said she is not familiar with that company and does not know the nature of her clients' affiliation with it.

Kaszirer said her clients looked into restoring the aging Temple Israel buildings, but found they were beyond repair. "It (the former synagogue building) was full of asbestos and the roof was collapsing and the little school next door was also dilapidated," she said.

What will be built in its place?

Kaszirer said the new owners of the property "have not yet decided" what they will build. "It definitely will not be commercial. It's going to be something interesting," she said. "They want to do something to beautify the area. It will be some sort of technology education center."

Realtor P.J. Warner of Ponce Inlet Homes represented Temple Estates LLC in its sale of the former Temple Israel property. The transaction closed Nov. 21, 2022.

A faded sign showing the address of the old Temple Israel building at 1402 S. Peninsula Drive in Daytona Beach can be seen on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The synagogue vacated the building in 2016 to move to Ormond Beach's mainland. Built in the early 1980s, the building was torn down this past week by the riverfront property's new owners. They have yet to announce what they intend to build in its place.

The new owners also bought the property next door

Kaszirer represented the new owners in their $2.6 million purchase of the riverfront home directly to the north of the temple property. That purchase closed in September 2022.

The home at 1350 S. Peninsula Drive used to be the residence of the late Dr. Edwin Davis, the orthopedic surgeon who in 1974 founded Florida Health Care Plans. The Daytona Beach-based health maintenance organization, now owned by Florida Blue, is the oldest and largest in the Volusia-Flagler area. Davis, who did not belong to the synagogue, died in 2017 at age 92.

The buyers bought the former Davis residence under the name Idyllic Pad LLC. Property records show the same Denver address for the buyers as the one used to acquire the former Temple Israel property.

Kaszirer said her clients intend to keep the former Davis home, but did not say what their plans are for it.

Temple Israel was Volusia-Flagler's first synagogue

Temple Israel was founded as the Daytona Hebrew Association on Oct. 24, 1924. It adopted its current name the following year.

Jaffe said Temple Israel was the Volusia-Flagler area's first synagogue. Today, the two-county area is home to six, four of which are in Ormond Beach. The others are in DeLand and Palm Coast.

Temple Israel and Temple Beth-El, when they shared the same building, held separate worship services. Temple Israel now holds joint services with Congregation B'Nai Torah.

"When they were formed 25 years ago, many if not most of (Congregation B'Nai Torah's) members were former Temple Israel members," said Jaffe. "With the two synagogues getting back together, it's a reunification."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona beachside landmark bites the dust. Here's why.