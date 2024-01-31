Daywatch: Police arbitration scheduled for a vote again

Good morning, Chicago.

The future of police discipline in Chicago is scheduled for a City Council vote for the third time today after a committee voted to reject a Fraternal Order of Police contract measure that would allow officers accused of serious misconduct to have their disciplinary cases heard behind closed doors.

The committee’s 10-5 vote tees up another chapter in the back and forth between City Hall and the union over the contract provision that would let officers seek a ruling in private from an independent arbitrator rather than through the public Chicago Police Board.

The high stakes for the police misconduct process — and potentially for Chicago taxpayers — were underscored last week, when the full City Council deferred voting on the contract measure, instead sending it back to committee.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Jake Sheridan.



A University of Chicago charter school is being sued after a video emerged showing a teacher mocking a special education student for crying and a classroom aide was convicted of misdemeanor battery for her role in the episode.

Guided by past Illinois Supreme Court rulings that prevent it from deciding complex constitutional issues, the board in an 8-0 vote rejected an objection that former President Donald Trump “knowingly” filed a false statement of candidacy saying he was qualified to hold the office of the presidency.

The bill was prompted by a December 2022 announcement by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) of the creation a new merchant category code (MCC) for sellers of guns and ammunition. MCCs four-digit codes are used to sort merchants into categories, and are used for a variety of purposes, including tax reporting and calculating consumers’ cash back rewards.

Elon Musk is not entitled to landmark compensation package awarded by Tesla’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion, a Delaware judge ruled Tuesday.

The ruling by Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick comes more than five years after a shareholder lawsuit targeted Tesla CEO Musk and directors of the company. They were accused of breaching their duties to the maker of electric vehicles and solar panels, resulting in a waste of corporate assets and unjust enrichment for Musk.

Customers of Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets in Norridge will soon be able to partake in video gaming as part of their shopping experience, CEO Robertino Presta said.

Two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo was arrested in Indiana over the weekend on charges related to firearm and drug possession.

Fire crews found the burned remnants Tuesday of a prized bronze statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen last week from a public park in Kansas, authorities said.

L. Alex Wilson was in Little Rock to cover the news. But overnight, he became the news, his image and name splashed all over newspapers across the country. Up until the moments of his beating, Wilson calmly walked away from the mob, bending to pick up and re-don his hat every time he was shoved. Wilson’s superhuman bravery was noted by civil rights activists, colleagues and, eventually, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who is believed to have dispatched the National Guard to Little Rock after the coverage of his beating.

Christopher Borrelli drove five hours through a blizzard to Detroit, the early home of techno, to witness the early days of a different kind of happening. Make no mistake: Despite being called a rave, this is no all-night, drug-soaked, nonstop, whistle-tooting, neon-waving thump-thump-thumping blissed-out celebration of musical transcendence. He asked several people if this felt like a rave and many told him they had never been to a rave.

This is a room of theater kids unleashed for the night — current theater kids, former theater kids and wannabe theater kids — lip-syncing dozens of mostly contemporary Broadway classics, for hours, with all the charm, annoyance and dramatic feelings that suggests.

With the holiday falling on a Wednesday, some places are extending the Valentine’s Day fun throughout the week and even all February long. There are to-go and delivery packages for anyone who prefers to celebrate at home plus family-friendly buffets and Galentine’s Day gatherings where you can share the fun with your kids and friends. Whatever your love language, you’ll find something at one of these 78 spots.