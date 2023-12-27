Daywatch: Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Chicagoland

Good morning, Chicago.

New Year’s Eve is this weekend. Have your plans finalized?

If not, you’re in luck. We have tickets set aside for readers to some two dozen performances, concerts and other events in Chicago and the suburbs. Many are for shows that are otherwise sold out. And they’re yours for the buying if you’re one of the first to call or click.

See the full list of shows.

And here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Statewide, the Tribune’s analysis of ISBE data shows nearly 350 local education agencies, which include districts, regional education offices, lab schools and other education entities, devoted the majority of at least one of three ESSER grants to employee salaries and benefits.

On average in Illinois, a third of funds spent have been devoted to supplies and materials; 22% each to capital projects and labor; and another 20% has been spent on purchased services, which school finance expert Marguerite Roza, director of Georgetown University’s Edunomics Lab, said can entail anything from school psychologists to plumbers.

Israeli forces on Tuesday expanded their ground offensive into urban refugee camps in central Gaza after bombarding the crowded Palestinian communities and ordering residents to evacuate. Gaza’s main telecom provider announced another “complete interruption” of services in the besieged territory.

Two busloads of migrants have been dropped off at Naperville’s downtown Metra station since last Thursday, according to city spokeswoman Linda LaCloche.

The Chicago Bears had a “Victory Monday” on Christmas, free to enjoy the holiday after rolling over the Arizona Cardinals 27-16 on Sunday. The Bears have won four of their last six games and continue to build confidence and momentum down the stretch of the regular season.

Players had both Monday and Tuesday off as the team turns its attention to a Week 17 home game against the Atlanta Falcons. Coach Matt Eberflus addressed reporters Tuesday in Lake Forest. Here are three things we learned from that session and from Sunday’s victory.

Next up is the overall record of 28 straight losses, set by the 76ers from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday.

The statement arrives less than two weeks after Ye went on an antisemitic rant in Las Vegas while promoting his upcoming album “Vultures,” due out Jan. 12. In the rant, he made insidious insinuations about Jewish influence and compared himself to Jesus Christ and Adolf Hitler.

The coastline of Mississippi is small but mighty, only 50 miles along U.S. Route 90.

But for generations, its communities have attracted visitors from near and far, first gaining popularity following the Civil War as New Orleanians hopped the trains and steamboats heading east to avoid yellow fever epidemics.

Critic Chris Jones reviewed every Broadway show this year. Here, in order of preference (alphabetical order being a refuge for wimps) are his 10 best of the year, the first really full calendar year since COVID, with a great deal to remind us of the pleasure of getting out to some of the best theater in the world.

Every year, amid the holiday hoopla, music and general merriment, we must concern ourselves with the shadow of mortality. The end of each year brings memories of the people who have vanished during the previous 12 months — and places and things too, and Rick Kogan asks his arts and entertainment colleagues to recall some of what we lost.

These annual lists could easily go on and on but they are shorter, subjective gatherings that, in a fashion, tell you something about the people writing them. You will find some surprises here, as in “I did not know so-and-so died,” but also some pleasant memories, some smiles, and you might even be compelled to travel the internet, where “life” goes on forever. So, read what we have to say, some personal memories and regrets and, as Kogan tells you every December, shed a tear if you must, but also know that life goes on and this coming new year, like any new year, is filled with promise.