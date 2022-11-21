U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

DBN Group Makes Debut at Leading International Livestock Expo

·3 min read

HANNOVER, Germany, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DBN Group, a leading high-tech agricultural enterprise, has made a splash on the international stage with its first-ever attendance at an international industry event outside China.

Beijing DBN Technology Group Co., Ltd. attended EuroTier Hannover International Livestock Show, the world's top livestock event, which was hosted by the German Agricultural Association (DLG), after a four-year hiatus following the COVID-19 epidemic. The event, that is usually held every two years, took place this time from November 15 to 18 in Hannover Messe, Germany.

This year, the event had all 16 exhibition halls open, with more than 1,800 enterprises from 56 countries around the world participating in the exhibition.

During the show, DBN announced the official establishment of its regional headquarters in Europe, in the Netherlands. Among the company's delegation at the event were Dr. Zhao Yarong, the group's Senior Vice President and President of Zhaofeng Hua Research Institute, and Ms. Fan Lihui, the group's Vice President, as well as leading members from the overseas business division and representatives of various industries.

"After nearly 30 years of hard work, the Chinese agriculture industry is going global and is gaining more and more recognition overseas," commented Dr. Zhao.

Exhibiting under the theme of "Innovations for a Better Life", DBN Group showcased its innovative achievements in the field of animal nutrition and vaccines while also revealing details of the company's grand blueprint for the future in overseas markets. DBN Group took advantage of the event to hold comprehensive and in-depth exchanges with its international peers, with discussions held over possible cooperation, especially in animal breeding and healthcare.

Global leading companies in the fields of agricultural technology, animal breeding, and crop nutrition expressed congratulations on DBN's first-ever attendance on the show, including Royal DSM, Taigao Nutrition Technology, Hamlet Protein, Royal GD, and Hendrix Genetics.

DBN Group has set its sights on transforming itself into a global agricultural company competing in markets around the world by 2035 with the aim to enhance its international influence while building recognition of the DBN brand. The company will cement its status as a major international employer capable of attracting top talents from all over the world, while doubling down on efforts to establish official business relations with international companies worldwide and pursue opportunities for cross-border cooperation.

For more information, please visit the LinkedIn, Facebook/Meta, Instagram,  YouTube, and Twitter pages of DBN.

About DBN Group

Established in 1994, Beijing DBN Technology Group Co., Ltd. has worked relentlessly to develop and maintain its reputation as a reliable producer of feed and seed products. With some 16,000 employees globally and an annual production of over 3.5 million tons of feed products, the company is one of China's largest feed producers. With innovation and advancement, the group has set its sights on the international market in recent years. The company has established four regional headquarters in China, Brazil, Singapore, and the Netherlands.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dbn-group-makes-debut-at-leading-international-livestock-expo-301684107.html

SOURCE DBN Group

