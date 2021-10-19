Dbrand says its latest PS5 faceplates will survive Sony’s legal wrath

Over the weekend, accessory maker Dbrand made headlines when it stopped selling its PlayStation 5 “Darkplates” following a cease-and-desist letter from Sony. At the time, the company promised it would have more to say about the subject, and now it has. On late Monday evening, the company took to Reddit to announce a second version of the faceplates it says Sony won't have a legal case against.

“By creating a brand new design, Darkplates 2.0 successfully closes the loop on this dispute and neutralizes any future infringement claims from Sony,” the company said. It also claims its plates will make your PS5 look “considerably less ugly.” You can be the judge of that last one.

In addition to a new design, the panels feature cutouts for the PS5’s 120mm intake fans. Citing data from Gamers Nexus, Dbrand claims its new plates will maximize your PS5’s thermal performance without the need to run it naked. Sony’s latest console doesn’t have overheating issues. That’s true of both the launch variant and the new revised model that comes with a smaller and lighter heatsink. That said, running components at lower temperatures generally extends their lifespan over pushing them to the limit. If you’re worried about dust making its way into your console, each set of Darkplates comes with a pair of mesh dust filters you can mount inside of the panels.

The new panels are available to pre-order starting today for an introductory price of $59.05 for the set. You can choose from three colors: matte black, retro gray and classic white. Alongside the faceplates, Dbrand is selling lightstrips you can use to tint your PS5’s side LEDs. They’re available in nine different colors, with a single one priced at $5.95. Dbrand will release the panels in waves, with the first, sold-out set shipping in November, and then the second and third waves following in December and January.

We wouldn’t necessarily count on plates making those dates. Dbrand says Sony will “probably” sue it again. It’s bullish on its prospects, but then again, it’s up against a much larger company.