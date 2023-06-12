DBS Group Holdings Ltd's (SGX:D05) largest shareholders are individual investors with 43% ownership, private equity firms own 29%

Key Insights

DBS Group Holdings' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

49% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Institutional ownership in DBS Group Holdings is 28%

Every investor in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And private equity firms on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about DBS Group Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DBS Group Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that DBS Group Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at DBS Group Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in DBS Group Holdings. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 29% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.7% and 2.6% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of DBS Group Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own S$318m of stock. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over DBS Group Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 29% stake in DBS Group Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for DBS Group Holdings you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

