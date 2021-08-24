U.S. markets open in 9 hours 7 minutes

DBS showcases commitment to sustainability and innovation through campaign with CNN

·4 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) have joined forces for an advertising and sponsorship campaign focused on sustainability and innovation that will engage CNN International's audiences across TV, digital and social platforms. The campaign will also echo the core pillars of DBS's sustainability initiatives including zero food waste, reducing carbon footprint, financial inclusion and digital transformation.

DBS showcases commitment to sustainability and innovation through campaign with CNN

The cross-platform campaign includes DBS being the exclusive sponsor of two half hour 'Inventing Tomorrow' shows which return to CNN International in August and October. Hosted by Kristie Lu Stout, the award-winning program highlights the innovative steps that entrepreneurs and businesses are taking to change the way we live during this time of unprecedented change. DBS is also the exclusive sponsor of a range of digital content relating to Inventing Tomorrow.

In addition, a branded content series, 'Portraits of Purpose', which comprises seven films, is being produced by CNNIC's global brand studio Create. Through the perspectives of authentic changemakers who have successfully navigated the pandemic, the films highlight how DBS partners with its clients and the community to create positive impact in the current environment.

The sponsored and branded content is being distributed via CNN International's TV, digital and social platforms to reach influential global audiences at scale. CNNIC is also using sophisticated solutions including Audience Insight Measurement (AIM) to amplify the campaign on digital and social, specifically amongst DBS's primary audiences of affluent and business decision-makers in China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan.

"Leading businesses like DBS have an important role to play in advocating for a sustainable future, whilst media organizations like CNN can engage people and tell stories in a way that inspires global audiences. This perfect combination is the bedrock of our partnership with DBS for a second consecutive year as we deliver a powerful campaign around innovations for sustainability. We cannot wait to get started and bring these ideas to life in a way that inspires positive action amongst our influential audiences, and specifically DBS's customer and partner base across Asia," said Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial.

DBS Head of Strategic Marketing and Communications Karen Ngui said, "We believe that the path to building a sustainable future lies not only in walking the talk, but also in working with all our stakeholders - including employees, customers, businesses, individuals and the community at large - to spark change and inspire positive action. These stories are testament to how everyone can, and should, play a part in building a better future - be it in reducing food waste, lowering carbon emissions, or helping businesses to be more sustainable. The choices we make will not just yield impact today, but also shape our legacy for tomorrow."

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN's properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world's leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world's most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney, "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker and "Best Bank in the World" by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

SOURCE CNN International Commercial

