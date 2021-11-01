U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.00
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,750.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,865.50
    +27.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.70
    +5.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.12
    -0.45 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.40
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.26
    -0.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3250
    +0.3250 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,822.82
    -480.57 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.88
    -20.09 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

DBV Technologies to Highlight New Long-term Data from REALISE Trial at ACAAI 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DBV Technologies S.A.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Montrouge, France, November 1, 2021

DBV Technologies to Highlight New Long-term Data from REALISE Trial at ACAAI 2021

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new clinical study results on the use of Viaskin™ Peanut (DBV712) 250 μg in children will be presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, Nov. 4-8, 2021. Two abstracts have been accepted, including one oral presentation and one poster presentation. These presentations will be available on DBV’s website, www.dbv-technologies.com, following the conclusion of the meeting for those who are unable to attend. DBV will also host a booth in the ACAAI exhibit hall.

The data to be presented include new long-term results of the Phase 3 REALISE (REAL Life Use and Safety of EPIT™) study in children 4-11 years of age, including the safety of Viaskin Peanut over three years and potential impact on health-related quality of life (HRQL).

These data presented at ACAAI contribute to our understanding of and excitement for the potential real-world use of Viaskin Peanut, if approved.” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. As we continue clinical development, we remain confident in the potential of Viaskin Peanut – and driven by the hope of bringing much needed treatment options to patients and their families.”

DBV is also sponsoring the 30th Annual FIT Bowl, a game show-type competition that tests the knowledge of participating teams from training programs around the country.

Viaskin Peanut is the Company’s lead product candidate designed to reduce the risk of allergic reactions due to accidental exposure to peanuts. An investigational non-invasive, once daily, epicutaneous patch, Viaskin Peanut seeks to deliver microgram quantities of peanut antigen to re-educate the immune system. Viaskin Peanut is DBV’s proprietary approach to epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), a method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through the skin.

DBV Abstracts:

Oral Presentation

REALISE (Real-life Use and Safety of EPIT) Study: 3 Year Results in Peanut-Allergic Childrenwill be presented by Terri Brown-Whitehorn, MD, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA.

  • Session Code: D030

  • Session Title: Distinguished Industry Oral Abstracts – Session B

  • Presentation Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

  • Presentation Time: 4:33-4:43 pm CT

Poster Presentation

“REALISE (Real-life Use and Safety of EPIT) Study: Health-related Quality of Life Changes During Treatment” will be presented by Dareen Siri, MD, Midwest Allergy Sinus Asthma SC, Normal, IL.

  • Abstract Number: P116

  • Presentation Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

  • Presentation Time: 12:35 pm CT

  • Presentation Location: Monitor 11 in the ePoster Area of the Exhibit Hall

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing an investigational therapeutic treatment based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™. This potential new class of immunotherapy is designed to regularly deliver microgram amounts of allergens to the immune system through intact skin using our proprietary epicutaneous patch technology (Viaskin™). In addition to food allergies, Viaskin technology is also being investigated as a treatment option for other immunological disorders. Additional applications for the Viaskin technology, such as use as a diagnostic tool for non-IgE-mediated milk allergy or as a non-invasive method for delivering vaccines against certain diseases, are also being investigated. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin™ Peanut as a treatment for peanut-allergic children and the potential benefits of EPIT. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, DBV’s product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and DBV’s ability to successfully execute on its restructuring plans. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), DBV’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in DBV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2021, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    Each for reasons of their own, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Omeros, and Novavax have had a very tough time this year.

  • Moderna to Delay Request for Approval of Covid Vaccine in Children After FDA Asks for More Time

    The drugmaker said Sunday that the FDA has asked for more time to review the data on its Covid vaccine.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    If you're looking for biotech stocks that can grow in value over the long term, you shouldn't necessarily pick this year's top-performing biotech player. Investors and would-be investors will want to watch how these treatments' clinical studies unfold.

  • Moderna says FDA needs more time to complete review of its COVID-19 shot for adolescents

    The FDA informed Moderna that the review may not be completed before January 2022, the company said in a statement, dealing a potential setback to the timing of an emergency use authorization (EUA) for that age group. Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told Reuters last week https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/exclusive-moderna-covid-19-shot-could-start-being-used-children-teens-within-2021-10-27 that based on conversations with the agency, he believed the vaccine would be authorized for those 12 to 17 in the next few weeks. The U.S. biotech company said it was told late on Friday that the FDA needed the additional time to evaluate recent international analyses of the risk of a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis after vaccination, a rare side effect that has primarily affected young males.

  • The FDA Is Investigating Reports of This Rare Moderna Side Effect

    Parents across the country celebrated on Oct. 29 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. Kids are now one step closer to being vaccinated against COVID with Pfizer, and adolescents 12 to 15 have been getting Pfizer shots since May. The journey for Moderna, on the other hand, has been less straightforward. While the vaccine manufacturer applied for FDA authorization for children 12 to 17 in June, the agency has yet to app

  • Moderna says FDA needs more time to assess risks of vaccine in teens

    Moderna said Sunday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is delaying a decision on approving the emergency use of the company's coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 17. Driving the news: The FDA informed Moderna that it is evaluating the risk of myocarditis, a condition affecting the wall of the heart, after vaccination, per the release. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeModerna said it will delay filing a request fo

  • U.S. administers over 420 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 419,020,753 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 29 out of 514,925,015 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 17.7 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

    Yes, U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the shot, the only one available for children in the country. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the kid-size doses Friday, and next the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend who should get them. A study found kid-size doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 30

    Nearly 55% of eligible South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Stocks, Futures Rise; Japan Rallies After Election: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday after the outcome of Japan’s election bolstered expectations for fiscal stimulus and as all-time highs for U.S. shares encouraged some investor optimism. The yen weakened.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeEq

  • China’s Oil Stockpile ‘Low as It Can Go’ Ahead of OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be forced to start buying crude at elevated prices to replenish its thinning crude stockpiles, adding more pressure to a nation that’s facing energy shortages and seeking to avert a diesel crisis.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at St

  • Dollar on solid footing into Fed decision; yen dips on LDP victory

    The dollar traded near a 2 1/2-week high to major peers on Monday as quickening inflation in the United States boosted the case for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes ahead of a policy decision on Tuesday. The safe-haven Japanese currency weakened after a strong showing for the ruling party in weekend elections eased doubts about the new prime minister's popularity. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was little changed at 94.161, hovering close to Friday's peak of 94.302, a level not seen since Oct. 13.

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • Affirm CEO explains why the company 'is unique' in the buy now, pay later space

    As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space heats up, one major player laid out why he thinks his company is a cut above the rest.

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

    The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

  • How much is Big Pharma making from COVID-19 vaccines? We’re about to find out

    U.S. pharmaceutical companies are expected to collect more revenue from COVID-19 vaccines in the third quarter than they did in the entire first half of the year, and that money should continue to grow.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Longs Exit as Inflation Rise May Mean More Aggressive Fed

    Gold traders want to know when the Fed will make its first rate hike as well as the timing of subsequent hikes.

  • Big Tech is still headed for its biggest year ever, but Apple and Amazon could cut into profit

    Big Tech is still on track for its biggest year of sales ever by a wide distance, but holiday issues at Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. could mean a profit decline.

  • University of California Increased Alibaba, Pinduoduo Stock Investments

    The University of California’s investments unit scooped up Alibaba and PInduoduo shares, and initiated a position in DoorDash in the third quarter.