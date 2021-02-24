Montrouge, France, February 24, 2021

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming AAAAI 2021 Congress

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced upcoming participation at the virtual American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Scientific meeting, February 26 – March 1, 2021. Two scientific presentations have been accepted, including one clinical and one non-clinical poster. DBV will also host a virtual booth in the AAAAI virtual exhibit hall.

The data to be presented will discuss a post-hoc analysis of the 12-month Phase 3 PEPITES clinical trial, showing that daily epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) with DBV712 250 μg may reduce the severity of allergic reactions in peanut-allergic children aged 4 to 11 years. Additionally, DBV will present pre-clinical data suggesting that EPIT reduced mast-cell degranulation via increases in Immunoglobulin G (IgG), receptor expression in a mouse model of cashew allergy. These data have informed DBV’s understanding of the immune modulation induced by EPIT.

DBV is also sponsoring the Fellows in Training (FIT) Networking Lounge, a platform for AAAAI fellows and members to network, engage with one another and explore potential career opportunities. The FIT Lounge will feature welcome remarks from Dr. Hugh Sampson, Scientific Advisor to DBV, Kurt Hirschhorn Professor of Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director Emeritus of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute.

“The data that we are showcasing at AAAAI this year highlight the diverse potential of epicutaneous immunotherapy and the Viaskin™ platform,” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. “I am pleased that we will be engaging in robust discussions around the potential benefit of using the Viaskin™ platform to treat peanut allergy in children and furthering our understanding of how EPIT may modulate the body’s immune response.”

Story continues

Viaskin™ Peanut (DBV712 250 μg) is the Company’s lead product candidate designed to potentially reduce the risk of allergic reactions in peanut allergic children aged 4 to 11 years due to accidental exposure to peanuts. An investigational, non-invasive, once-daily, epicutaneous patch, Viaskin Peanut seeks to deliver microgram quantities of peanut antigen to activate the immune system. Viaskin Peanut is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), DBV’s proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin.

DBV Abstracts:

Poster Presentations

Both e-posters will be accompanied by recorded author presentations and will be available on-demand at https://annualmeeting.aaaai.org/ beginning on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Please note that only registered attendees will be able to access the poster hall, which is available through the virtual AAAAI platform.

“Reduction in Severity Following 12 Months of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy” will be presented by Philippe Bégin, M.D., PhD, FRCPC, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) Sainte-Justine, Montreal, QC, Canada.

Abstract Number: 342

“Modulation of Mast Cells by Epicutaneous Immunotherapy (EPIT) to Cashew Allergy” will be presented by Pierre-Louis Hervé, PhD, DBV Technologies.

Abstract Number: L15

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin™ Peanut as a treatment for peanut-allergic children and the potential benefits of EPIT. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the products of the Company have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether preclinical data or initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of future or final results from clinical trials or the results of future trials. Furthermore, the timing of any action by any regulatory entity cannot be guaranteed, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Investor Relations Contact

Anne Pollak

+ 1 (857) 529-2363

anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

+ 1 (646) 842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment



