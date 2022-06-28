U.S. markets closed

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming EAACI 2022 Congress

DBV Technologies S.A.
·5 min read
  DBVT
  DBVTF
DBV Technologies S.A.
DBV Technologies S.A.

Montrouge, France, June 28, 2022

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming EAACI 2022 Congress

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced upcoming participation at the hybrid in-person and virtual European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Scientific meeting, July 1 – 3, 2022, in Prague, Czech Republic. Two scientific presentations have been accepted, including one non-clinical poster and a late-breaking oral presentation. DBV will also host a symposium and a booth in the congress exhibit hall.

The data to be presented will discuss the direct out-of-pocket costs and indirect costs of peanut allergy in households with peanut-allergic children ages 4 to 11 years across Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Additionally, DBV will present an innovative approach to predicting peanut challenge outcomes using a novel Basophil Activation Test (BAT) and serum parameters as a potential biomarker of oral food challenge outcomes. These data can help to inform food allergy diagnosis, and potentially introduce a novel approach to predicting oral food challenge outcomes for patients participating in immunotherapy clinical trials.

The data that we are showcasing at EAACI this year highlight the global burden that food allergy families and patients carry every day,” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. There is an urgent unmet medical need for food allergy treatment options and innovations in this space, such as predictive biomarkers in clinical trials, that may one day improve quality of life for this population. I am pleased that we will be engaging in robust discussions around these topics.”

Separately, DBV is hosting a symposium on “Food Allergies in Europe: Accumulating Evidence” that will discuss the burden of peanut allergy and the potential of the Viaskin™ technology. Symposium topics will explore the viability of using Viaskin to treat an array of allergic conditions, including milk, cashew and peanut. Viaskin Peanut (DBV712 250 μg) is the Company’s lead product candidate designed to potentially reduce the risk of allergic reactions in peanut-allergic children ages 4 to 11 years due to accidental exposure to peanuts. An investigational, non-invasive, once-daily, epicutaneous patch, Viaskin Peanut seeks to deliver microgram quantities of peanut antigen to activate the immune system. Viaskin Peanut is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), and is DBV’s proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. Viaskin has not yet been approved by the U.S. FDA or any other regulatory authority.

DBV Abstracts:

Symposium

Food Allergies in Europe: Accumulating Evidence” will be chaired by Professor Gideon Lack and Professor Antonella Muraro

  • Date and Location: Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. CEST, Room B2

  • Presentations:

    • Food Allergies: A Collective Effort to Better Qualify the Burden,” Dr. Luciana Tanno

    • Viaskin™: A Potent Technology to Address Food Allergies, Dr. Katharina Blümchen

    • Viaskin™ and Peanut Allergy: An Ambitious Project, Professor Susanne Lau

Scientific Presentations

Both presentations will be accompanied by recorded author presentations and will be available on-demand at www.virtual.eaaci.org beginning on July 1, 2022.

Please note that only registered attendees will be able to access the virtual poster hall, which is available through the virtual EAACI platform.

Poster Presentation
“Economic Burden Caused by Peanut Allergy in Children Between 4 – 11 Years of Age in Europe” will be presented by Professor Antonella Muraro

  • Available on the virtual EAACI platform

Late-Breaking Oral Abstract Presentation
“A Novel Approach to Predicting Peanut Challenge Outcomes Using BAT and Serum Parameters with a Machine Learning Approach” will be presented by Dr. Mayte Suarez-Farinas

  • Date and Location: Session LB OAS 2, Sunday, July 3, 2022, 11:15 – 12:45 p.m. CEST, Room E1

Booth Presence

DBV will host a booth in the Exhibit Hall, which will be open July 1 – 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CEST. The booth number is #B2.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin™ Peanut as a treatment for peanut-allergic children and the potential benefits of EPIT™. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties and may be impacted by market conditions as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in DBV Technologies’ regulatory filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), DBV Technologies’ filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+ 1 (857) 529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+ 1 (646) 842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment


