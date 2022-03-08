U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

DC Contactor Market to Reach USD 521.7 Million by 2028; Rising Industrialization to Propel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the DC Contactor Market : Omron Corp (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), ABB (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Sensata Technologies Inc (U.S.), Ametec Switch (U.S.), Hotson International Ltd. (China), TrombettaInc (U.S.), Schaltbau Company (Germany), Cotronics BV (Netherland)

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DC contactor market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for HVAC systems in the automobile sector. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "DC Contactor Market, 2021-2028". According to the report, the DC contactor market size was at USD 320.5 million in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 306.8 million in 2021 to USD 521.7 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9% during the projected period.

DC contactors are used in the electrical sector for switching the devices and handling the voltage levels fluctuating from high to low or vice versa. These contractors are highly utilized in mobile equipment and are reliable and cost-effective.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dc-contactor-market-106379

Companies Profiled in the DC Contactor Market:

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

  • TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

  • Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

  • Ametec Switch (U.S.)

  • Hotson International Ltd. (China)

  • Schaltbau Company (Germany)

  • Cotronics BV (Netherland)

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt on Project Development to Restrict Market Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has affected various industries globally. The government has imposed stringent restrictions on import/export policies that affected the market growth during the pandemic. Several industrial and commercial projects were on halt due to lack of supply and lack of workforce required to accomplish the goals. These factors have restricted the market growth during the pandemic. Key players in the market have faced challenges to acquire raw materials and produce goods at an average production rate.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dc-contactor-market-106379

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028 CAGR

7.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 521.7 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 320.5 Million

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

Type, End-User, By Region

Growth Drivers

Rising Energy Demand in Asia Pacific to Augment Market Growth

Rising HVAC System Installations to Boost Market Development

Climate Change and Growing Renewables Deployment to Favor Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Increasing Cost of DC Contactors and Availability of Alternatives to Limit Product Adoption


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dc-contactor-market-106379

Segments:

By type, the market is bifurcated into general-purpose DC contactors and definite-purpose DC contactors.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into electric vehicles, renewable energy & storage, aerospace & defense, industrial machinery, and others. The category of electric vehicles includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and buses.

Finally, by geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report for DC contactor market contains factual data and in-depth research for business development including the latest developments and advancements in the industry. Key trends adopted by the major players such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances are elaborated further in this report. Also, innovation strategies implemented to enhance the product portfolio of the companies and attract a global customer base are highlighted. These developments and technological advancements in the industry allow the companies to gain a competitive advantage in an emerging market.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Urbanization to Stimulate Market Growth in Electronics Sector

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the market owing to the rising demand for the installation of HVAC systems. Rising adoption to a comfortable lifestyle and ease of availability of the products is expected to increase product demand in segmented regions. Furthermore, growing industrialization and commercialization in developing countries are likely to foster market growth and expand business reach globally. Increasing urbanization and the adoption of technologically equipped application is likely to boost the market in coming years. These factors are expected to ensure DC contactor market growth.

However, high initial investments and maintenance cost is expected to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Due to Rising Industrialization

Asia Pacific holds the most prominent global DC contactor market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing industrialization and commercialization in the region. Furthermore, increasing urbanization in developing countries is one of the major contributing factors for market growth.

North America holds the second-largest global market share owing to the increasing sales of electronic vehicles. The increasing adoption of renewable energy projects is expected to drive the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Acquisitions Allows Key Players to Maintain Market Position

Key players in the market focus on implementing strategic plans for business development to ensure high productivity and profitability. These strategies are partnerships, mergers, strategic alliances, and implementing innovation activities for product development and differentiation. Furthermore, the companies focus on adopting technological advancements to increase their production and sales rate in the global market.

  • June 2021: Standard Motor Products Inc is a leading distributor and manufacturer in the automotive sector. The company strategically acquired Trombetta for USD 108 million. Implementing this acquisition the company has entered into the switching and power management products.

  • June 2020: Sensata Technologies introduced a new product range GV210 series of hermetically sealed gas-filled contactors. This allows the company to increase its sales rate by expanding its product portfolio.

Quick Buy - DC Contactor Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106379

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on DC Contactor Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global DC Contactor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • General-Purpose DC Contactor

      • Definite-Purpose DC Contactor

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Electric Vehicles

        • Passenger Vehicles

        • Commercial Vehicles

        • Buses

      • Renewable Energy and Storage

      • Aerospace & Defense

      • Industrial Machinery

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America DC Contactor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • General-Purpose DC Contactor

      • Definite-Purpose DC Contactor

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Electric Vehicles

        • Passenger Vehicles

        • Commercial Vehicles

        • Buses

      • Renewable Energy and Storage

      • Aerospace & Defense

      • Industrial Machinery

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe DC Contactor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • General-Purpose DC Contactor

      • Definite-Purpose DC Contactor

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Electric Vehicles

        • Passenger Vehicles

        • Commercial Vehicles

        • Buses

      • Renewable Energy and Storage

      • Aerospace & Defense

      • Industrial Machinery

      • Others

TOC Continued. !

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dc-contactor-market-106379

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

PERC Solar Panels Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Mono-crystalline, Polycrystalline), By Application (Residential , Commercial , Industrial), By Mounting (Rooftop , Ground-mounted), By Installation (On-grid, Off-grid, Hybrid) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Residential Solar Power Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Centralized , Decentralized), By Technology (Mono-Si, Thin Film, Multi-Si, Others), By Panel Mounting (Rooftop, Ground Mounted) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Smart Power Strips Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Distribution (Online, Offline), By Application (Residential , Commercial , Industrial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Fuse Bases Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Open, Fully enclosed, Others), By Application (Power sector, Automotive sector, Electronic sector, Industrial sector, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Fuse Rails Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (100mm, 185mm, Others), By Application (Distribution, Industrial, Utility) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


