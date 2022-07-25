U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +16.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,015.00
    +140.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,470.50
    +47.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.60
    +8.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.66
    +0.96 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.00
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +0.76 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6930
    +0.6430 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,966.23
    -670.99 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.36
    -17.89 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,292.10
    +15.73 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

DC Distribution Network Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The market for DC distribution network is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 15% approximately during the forecast period of 2022 – 2027, reaching the value of USD 23. 63 billion in 2027 from USD 14. 13 billion in 2020.

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DC Distribution Network Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309349/?utm_source=GNW
During COVID-19 pandemic, the market took a huge hit as several commercial and industrial buildings remained closed due to lockdown and overall economies of the countries and companies took a blowing hit. The appearance of direct current (DC) distribution network in several low-to-high voltage applications is one of the catalysts driving the transformation of the electricity distribution market. Factors such as growth in renewable energy sector and its compatibility with battery storage devices, and advantages over AC distribution, like power sharing between systems with different frequencies are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. High initial cost and a lot complexity compared to generic distribution networks are the factors expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Key Highlights
Electric Vehicle (EV) fast charging systems is expected to witness significant demand, owing to the growing environmental concerns and increasing demand for DC infrastructure.
The DC distribution network is considered as an important factor with regards to the future aspects of smart grids. Also, solar power is estimated to supply one-third of world’s energy demand by 2060 thereby, proliferating DC distribution in future, as solar energy generates direct current.
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market with majority of the demand coming from the countries such as India and China.

Key Market Trends

EV Fast Charging Systems to Witness Significant Growth

Along with the ever-growing number of electric vehicles around the world and pressure from governments across nations to reduce vehicle emissions to zero by 2050, there is a strong need for more efficient charging solutions. Various studies indicate that the acceptance of electric mobility depends on the frequency of charging points and the duration of the charging process. For electric vehicles, it is important to cater to these market requirements.
High-powered DC charging stations is the solution to reduce the charging time. It can be noted that a typical EV can charge about 80% of its battery capacity in less than 10 minutes with a high-powered DC charging system. DC fast charging dodges all limitations of the onboard charger and required conversion by providing DC power directly to the battery. This way, the charging speed can be increased significantly.
Electric vehicles only accept DC power. Thus, governments in the United States, China, and the European Union have been focusing on utilizing DC distribution networks in the EV charging infrastructure.The DC distribution network helps in bypassing the AC conversion process to DC altogether, allowing the charge to go directly into the battery. The governments in these regions have provided various standards and incentives for fast-DC charging equipment, which is expected to create more opportunities for the DC distribution network market during the forecast period.
Therefore, based on the aforementioned factors, electric vehicles fast charging systems is likely to witness significant demand for DC distribution network market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial demand for DC distribution networks, primarily due to the growth in electricity demand across the region and the associated requirement for electrical infrastructure.
Environmental pollution is among the significant world concerns, and countries in Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, are among some of the largest producers of greenhouse gases across the world.
Government bodies across countries in the Asia-Pacific region have initiated numerous strategies to gradually reduce carbon emissions by increasing investments in the R&D of renewable energy sources. For instance, the installed solar capacity in Asia-Pacific grew from 96.2 GW in 2015 to 501.6 GW in 2021.
The rapid rise in the adoption of solar energy is attributed to the declining cost of solar energy equipment, which has been fueled by continuous R&D initiatives and the scaling of production activities in the region.
India’s renewable energy potential is vast and untapped. The country’s solar potential is more than 750 GW, and wind potential is around 302 GW. The country’s energy security scenario 2047 shows the possibility of achieving around 410 GW of wind and 479 GW of solar PV installed capacity by 2047. ?
Further, the Government of India has also initiated numerous strategies to increase the adoption of renewable energy sources in the country.
For instance, in September 2021, the Government of India announced that it has planned to increase the renewable energy capacity in India by over 175 GW in 2022, which will include 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind energy. In 2021, approximately 10.4 GW of additional solar energy capacity was added to the country’s national grid.
In December 2020, a 30 GW solar project was inaugurated by the Government of India. The project is expected to be partially operational by 2024.
The Make in India initiative in India is further expected to boost the installations of solar energy equipment in the country. According to the Make in India initiative, it has planned to increase solar equipment manufacturing capacity from 3 GW in 2021 to 25 GW in 2023.
Further, in March 2022, the Government of India announced that it would be providing financial incentives of USD 2.42 billion to four Indian companies for manufacturing 50 GWh of energy storage batteries.
Therefore, based on end-user segment, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing huge demand for DC distribution network market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global DC distribution network market is consolidated. The key companies include ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton Corporation PLC, and Secheron Sa.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309349/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • My Top Renewable Energy Stock to Buy Right Now

    It's a toss-up between two of my portfolio holdings, but high oil prices give TotalEnergies the edge right now.

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Russian Gas Supply Uncertainty Sends Asia LNG Prices Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian natural gas prices are rallying on fears that Russia will slash supply again and worsen a global fuel shortage.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansThe North Asia liquefied natural gas

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class

  • China Chases Chip-Factory Dominance—and Global Clout

    Its chip makers are boosting production of mature semiconductors now in high demand, a move that could give them more influence in the global industry.

  • Farmer fought wildfires by creating trench to stop flames reaching home

    The fire destroyed 20 hectares of land

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...

  • Tesla Looks to Open Its EV-Charging Network

    The leading electric-vehicle maker is applying for public dollars in the U.S. that would allow non-Tesla drivers to use its fast chargers.

  • Whale lands on boat in Plymouth

    A whale struck a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday in an area where whales have been spotted several times in the past week.

  • AI, machine learning tech promises US$600 billion annually for China economy as it pervades industries, says McKinsey

    Wider use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in industrial processes, medical research, autonomous vehicles and many other applications will create economic value of US$600 billion a year for China, but additional investment is needed to unlock that windfall. According to McKinsey & Co, AI-enabled offerings including facial recognition and machine learning will boost economic output and reduce costs as financial, consumer, manufacturing and technology companies meld them into processes

  • Biggest Oil Stock ETF Sees Short Sellers Unwind Bets After Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Money managers rolled back bets against the biggest exchange-traded fund focused on oil-company stocks, signaling speculation that the price of crude is at least temporarily bottoming out after sliding sharply since last month.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where

  • Logging 747 Miles in Test Run, Mercedes EQXX Basks in EV Glory

    Mercedes-Benz asks, who needs range anxiety?

  • Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

    A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

  • Toyota to hold off asking suppliers for lower prices

    Toyota Motor Corp will not unilaterally press its suppliers for lower prices for the second half of its fiscal year and is also considering supporting their energy bills, an executive said on Monday. The move reinforces an attempt by the world's largest automaker by sales to shoulder more of the burden faced by suppliers as global supply chain woes continue and energy costs soar. Like other automakers, Toyota has been battered by the global shortage of semiconductors and COVID-19-related lockdowns, prompting repeated cutbacks in vehicle production and frustrating suppliers.

  • Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Fed, Earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher at the start of a crucial week for global markets, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision and a slew of corporate earnings reports.

  • EF-1 tornado touched-down in Troy during Saturday’s severe storms, NWS rules

    The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 Tornado hit Troy Saturday morning with estimated max winds of 90 miles per hour.

  • 'God, give us rain' - Romanian monastery prays for end to drought

    DRAGANESTI-VLASCA, Romania (Reuters) - Iulia Coleasa, an 81-year-old who relies on her small plot for food, travelled 15 km in searing heat to a monastery in southern Romania on Sunday to join a service praying for rain. Romania's Orthodox Church has asked clerics to perform traditional rain prayers. More than 40% of Romania's population of 20 million live in the countryside and many rely on subsistence agriculture on small plots of land.

  • Metaverse real estate sales to grow by $5B by 2026: report

    From 2021 to 2026, the metaverse real estate market is expected to grow by $5.37 billion, at a compound annual growth rate of 61.74%, driven by the growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrencies, according to a report from global market research firm Technavio. See related article: K-pop logs in to the metaverse strung by […]