DC Motor Market | Analysing Growth in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | 17000 + Technavio Reports

$ 16.00 Bn growth expected in DC Motor Market 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " DC Motor Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Latest market research report titled DC Motors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The DC motor market value is anticipated to grow by $ 16.00 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period.

DC Motor Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising factory automation and the use of industrial robots, government subsidies, and incentives for EVs will be crucial in driving the growth of the DC motor market. But, the excessive heat generation leading to subdued DC motor performance will restrict the market growth.

DC Motor Company Profiles

The DC motor market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

DC Motor Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

DC Motor Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into Brushless DC motors & Brushed DC motors.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Story continues

