DC Motor Market | Analysing Growth in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | 17000 + Technavio Reports

$ 16.00 Bn growth expected in DC Motor Market 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DC Motor Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The DC motor market value is anticipated to grow by $ 16.00 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period.
DC Motor Market Dynamics
Factors such as rising factory automation and the use of industrial robots, government subsidies, and incentives for EVs will be crucial in driving the growth of the DC motor market. But, the excessive heat generation leading to subdued DC motor performance will restrict the market growth.
DC Motor Company Profiles
The DC motor market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
DC Motor Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
DC Motor Market Segmentation
By Type, the market is classified into Brushless DC motors & Brushed DC motors.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Brushless DC motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Brushed DC motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
AMETEK Inc.
Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
Nidec Corp.
OMRON Corp.
Regal Beloit Corp.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
