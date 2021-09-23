U.S. markets closed

DC Motor Market | Analysing Growth in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

$ 16.00 Bn growth expected in DC Motor Market 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DC Motor Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Latest market research report titled DC Motors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The DC motor market value is anticipated to grow by $ 16.00 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period.

DC Motor Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising factory automation and the use of industrial robots, government subsidies, and incentives for EVs will be crucial in driving the growth of the DC motor market. But, the excessive heat generation leading to subdued DC motor performance will restrict the market growth.

DC Motor Company Profiles

The DC motor market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

DC Motor Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

DC Motor Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into Brushless DC motors & Brushed DC motors.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Brushless DC motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Brushed DC motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

  • AMETEK Inc.

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

  • Nidec Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Regal Beloit Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

