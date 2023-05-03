DC motor market size to grow by USD 19,681.47 million between 2022 and 2027: ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DC motor market size is estimated to increase by USD 19,681.47 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 11.17%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-MODERATE to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
Vendor Analysis
The global DC motor market is fragmented because of the presence of several regional and global vendors. Many regional vendors that operate in the market offer customized DC motors to end users. The leading vendors have the advantages of a wide product portfolio, better-performance products, and technical and after-sales service expertise. Established vendors are focused on geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, upgrading existing products, and upselling them. Some of the vendors covered in the report include:
ABB Ltd. - The company offers DC motors such as DMI DC motors.
AMETEK Inc. - The company offers DC motor solutions such as DC Brush Motors and DC Brushless Motors.
ElectroCraft Inc. - The company offers DC motors such as PMDC Brush Motors.
Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - The company offers DC motor solutions such as Automotive DC Motors.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
maxon motor AG
MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Nidec Corp.
North American Electric Inc.
OMRON Corp.
Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.
Regal Beloit Corp.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Teknic Inc.
Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of DC motor market
The market is segmented by power output (less than 750 W, 750 W to 375 KW, and more than 375 KW), type (brushed DC motors and brushless DC motors), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market growth in the less than 750 W segment will be significant during the forecast period. DC motors having less than 750 W power output offer efficient and reliable solutions for a range of applications, from industrial machinery to consumer electronics. For example, the Maxon RE 40 has a maximum power output of 550 W. The motor is commonly used in robotics, medical technology, and aerospace applications. It's compact size and high torque make it an ideal choice for precision tasks. Similarly, for consumer electronics applications, the Mabuchi RS-775WC is ideal and has a power rating of up to 500 W. This motor is commonly used in power tools, EVs, and home appliances. Its high efficiency and reliability make it a cost-effective solution for a range of applications. The increased use of such motors drives the growth of the segment.
Know more about the market behavior across various segments – Download a Sample
Report
Market Dynamics
Driver - Rising factory automation and the use of industrial robots are identified as the key driver in the market. The demand for faster production with high accuracy is increasing across industries such as household appliances, healthcare, and automotive. This has increased the use of automation technologies by manufacturers operating in these industries. For instance, electronics device manufacturers are adopting robots to pick silicon wafers, which are used in the production of semiconductors. Robots are integrated with BLDC motors for precision motion. Thus, with the rising adoption of automation, the demand for DC motors will increase during the forecast period, thereby driving market growth.
Trend - Increasing focus on using energy-efficient motors will emerge as the key trend in the market. Governments across countries are encouraging industrial operators to adopt energy-efficient solutions by providing tax incentives or financial incentives. For instance, the US government offers several federal and state-level tax credits to promote energy efficiency among businesses as well as households. The US Environment Protection Agency runs the Energy Star voluntary program to help businesses and households reduce electricity bills. In addition, countries such as China, the UK, India, and Germany are making significant investments in EV technologies to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. All these factors are expected to support the growth of the market in focus.
Challenge - Excessive heat generation leading to subdued DC motor performance will challenge the growth of the market. Instances of overload and harmonic distortion could lead to overheating of DC motors and affect their performance. Some DC motors, such as torque motors, work in extreme temperatures in various industries. They often face overheating issues, which affect their performance. The resistance generated by copper winding used in these motors is another factor responsible for heat generation. Some of the impurities and characteristic properties of atoms in these windings may cause DC motors to vibrate at a fast rate when there is an oversupply of current. Despite significant investments in R&D, this issue has remained a major concern for most vendors in the market. Such factors reduce the growth potential of the market.
Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021), Historic Industry Size & Analysis of Vendors and Countries
The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.
APAC will account for 59% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as increasing industrialization, rising urbanization, and growing demand for energy-efficient vehicles. In addition, increased investments in the adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower are other major factors driving the growth of the DC motor market in APAC.
For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW a PDF SAMPLE!
What are the key data covered in this DC motor market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DC motor market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the DC motor market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the DC motor market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DC motor market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The global torque motor market size is estimated to grow by USD 288.71 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 8.01%. The market is segmented by type (DC torque motors and AC torque motors), end-user (robotics and semiconductor industry, food and packaging industry, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,250.86 million. The market is segmented by power rating (less than 1kV, between 1 kV and 6.6 kV, and greater than 6.6 kV), type (induction motor and synchronous motor), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America).
DC Motor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.17%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 19,681.47 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
10.35
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 59%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., AMETEK Inc., ASSUN MOTOR Pte Ltd., ElectroCraft Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., maxon motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., North American Electric Inc., OMRON Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Regal Beloit Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Teknic Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global DC Motor Market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Power Output Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Power Output
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Power Output
6.3 Less than 750 W - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 750 W to 375 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 More than 375 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Power Output
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Brushed DC motors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Brushless DC motors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ABB Ltd.
12.4 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
12.5 AMETEK Inc.
12.6 ASSUN MOTOR Pte Ltd.
12.7 ElectroCraft Inc.
12.8 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
12.9 maxon motor AG
12.10 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
12.11 Nidec Corp.
12.12 North American Electric Inc.
12.13 OMRON Corp.
12.14 Regal Beloit Corp.
12.15 Schneider Electric SE
12.16 Siemens AG
12.17 Yaskawa Electric Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dc-motor-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-19-681-47-million-between-2022-and-2027-abb-ltd-ametek-inc-among-others-identified-as-key-vendors---technavio-301813252.html
SOURCE Technavio