DC Motors Market Size to Grow by USD 16.00 bn| Market Research Insights Highlight Rising Factory Automation as Key Driver | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "DC Motors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 26.04% in 2021 and a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (brushless DC motors and brushed DC motors) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in DC Motors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The DC motors market is fragmented, and vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

  • AMETEK Inc.

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

  • Nidec Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Regal Beloit Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the DC motors market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 64% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for DC motors market in the region.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The DC motors market by the brushless DC motors segment will be significant during the forecast period. DC motors are used in energy conversion as they convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. The increasing use of brushless DC motors in consumer durables, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, and healthcare segments, owing to their ability to make end-products energy-efficient and compact in size, is propelling the market growth.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising factory automation and the use of industrial robots will drive the growth of the DC motors market during the forecast period. However, excessive heat generation leading to subdued dc motor performance can challenge the growth of the market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the DC motors market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

DC Motors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dc motors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dc motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dc motors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dc motors market vendors

Related Reports:

Power Transmission Motion Control Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Diesel Power Engine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

DC Motors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 16.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.04

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dc-motors-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-16-00-bn-market-research-insights-highlight-rising-factory-automation-as-key-driver--technavio-301470904.html

SOURCE Technavio

