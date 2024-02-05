DC Transit Agency Proposes 12.5% Fare Hike to Close Budget Gap

(Bloomberg) -- Facing a budget shortfall, the transit system serving the Washington DC area is proposing a 12.5% fare increase starting in July to close the gap, officials said Monday.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority had initially floated big service cuts, but those are now off the table as the operator shifts to prioritizing fare hikes. The agency in December had also raised the prospect of cutting its 12,000-person work force by nearly 20%. As of Monday’s budget update, layoffs are no longer being included in the budget solution.

WMATA — which runs the metro and buses in the District of Columbia and surrounding areas in Maryland and Virginia, serving more than 600,000 daily customers — is now looking at minor service cuts, including less service on holidays, fewer hours of rush hour service, more shorter six-car trains etc.

Transportation agencies across the US are facing budget shortfalls as pandemic aid dries up and ridership struggles to come back. At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, usage plummeted and left many systems without a recovery plan. Now, years after the initial lockdowns, agencies are experiencing only a slow rebound as many people work hybrid schedules.

WMATA isn’t alone in proposing fare hikes as a potential solution for shoring up strained finances: New Jersey Transit recently called for a 15% fare increase to help plug its budget shortfall.

Metro officials on Monday said that proposals for funding packages are moving through the respective legislative bodies in DC, Maryland and Virginia. If the proposals are passed, the funding will help WMATA avoid huge cuts to bus and rail service.

