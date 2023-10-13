DCC's (LON:DCC) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at DCC (LON:DCC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DCC is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = UK£533m ÷ (UK£9.8b - UK£3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, DCC has an ROCE of 9.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Industrials industry average of 7.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DCC compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DCC here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for DCC in recent years. The company has employed 56% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.0%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Our Take On DCC's ROCE

As we've seen above, DCC's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 19% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

