DCD launches a Decentralized Solution for GameFi developers

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The variety of issues plaguing the modern gaming environment has led the DCD team to develop the architecture of the protocol in a way that would foster a proactive and favorable environment. The DCD (Decentralized Card Deck) Ecosystem is a unified protocol for all GameFi participants, including developers, game operators, affiliates and players.

The core characteristics of the DCD Protocol are ease of use, high transaction processing speeds, and the use of programming languages that are popular in game development, such as C#, C++ and others. An experienced team of developers and partners is engaged in creating the DCD protocol that can suit all participants of the market.

Transactions with simple staking, and the ability to provide staking to smart contracts in exchange for rewards and other benefits are embedded in the DCD Ecosystem. Reliance on the internal DCD token lies at the heart of the protocol, ensuring low commissions and tethering to fiat, which guarantee that increases in the value of the token will not affect commissions.

The development of the protocol , its integration and provision of various solutions for game projects, as well as the deployment of the SDK, and the preparation of technical documentation are our key priorities. Among other goals are partnerships with projects willing to place their products on the DCD Ecosystem, and with participants ready to partake in development and extensive testing.

The DCD Ecosystem will include a number of core products, including a Launchpad for IGOs, a staking system, an internal DEX for tokens and in-game items, and a voting system for the DAE. The unique modules will allow the creation of honest, decentralized games, while use of NFTs will increase profitability and bootstrap user engagement. An affiliate program will allow users to invite players and earn rewards in-game, while the overall ease of use and versatility of the system will fast-track game development and facilitate integrations into the DCD Ecosystem.

