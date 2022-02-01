U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.72
    +1.17 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,143.39
    +11.53 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.62
    +21.74 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,044.79
    +16.33 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.86
    -0.29 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.28 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1252
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8090
    +0.0270 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3516
    +0.0071 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7080
    -0.4160 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,985.38
    +495.27 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.58
    +11.58 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

DCD launches a Decentralized Solution for GameFi developers

·2 min read

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The variety of issues plaguing the modern gaming environment has led the DCD team to develop the architecture of the protocol in a way that would foster a proactive and favorable environment. The DCD (Decentralized Card Deck) Ecosystem is a unified protocol for all GameFi participants, including developers, game operators, affiliates and players.

The core characteristics of the DCD Protocol are ease of use, high transaction processing speeds, and the use of programming languages that are popular in game development, such as C#, C++ and others. An experienced team of developers and partners is engaged in creating the DCD protocol that can suit all participants of the market.

Transactions with simple staking, and the ability to provide staking to smart contracts in exchange for rewards and other benefits are embedded in the DCD Ecosystem. Reliance on the internal DCD token lies at the heart of the protocol, ensuring low commissions and tethering to fiat, which guarantee that increases in the value of the token will not affect commissions.

The development of the protocol, its integration and provision of various solutions for game projects, as well as the deployment of the SDK, and the preparation of technical documentation are our key priorities. Among other goals are partnerships with projects willing to place their products on the DCD Ecosystem, and with participants ready to partake in development and extensive testing.

The DCD Ecosystem will include a number of core products, including a Launchpad for IGOs, a staking system, an internal DEX for tokens and in-game items, and a voting system for the DAE. The unique modules will allow the creation of honest, decentralized games, while use of NFTs will increase profitability and bootstrap user engagement. An affiliate program will allow users to invite players and earn rewards in-game, while the overall ease of use and versatility of the system will fast-track game development and facilitate integrations into the DCD Ecosystem.

Website DCD https://dcdp.io/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DCDecosystem/

Medium https://medium.com/@graphenelab

Github https://github.com/graphenelab

Website Graphene Lab https://www.graphenelab.io/

Twitter https://twitter.com/Dcd_ecosystem

Telegram official community chat https://t.me/DCDecosystem

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dcd-launches-a-decentralized-solution-for-gamefi-developers-301472893.html

SOURCE DCD

Recommended Stories

  • SOL Surges 17% After Coinbase Lists Two Solana Ecosystem Tokens

    The influential crypto exchange listed the tokens of two major projects building on the Solana network for the first time.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Coinbase Lists Solana-Based Project Tokens for First Time

    The listing of non-Ethereum project tokens ORCA and FIDA confirms a CoinDesk scoop.

  • This Beaten-Down 5G Stock Could Go Parabolic in 2022

    Investors looking to scoop up a 5G stock for cheap should take a closer look at this company before it releases earnings.

  • Building a More Sustainable Future with 6G

    By Satish Dhanasekaran, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Keysight Technologies

  • Gmail: Google announces new professional layout to add Meet, Chat, and Spaces into emails

    The as-yet-unreleased layout will become compulsory by mid-2022

  • Kings Entertainment Launches Global Lottery Results App

    Kings Entertainment Group Inc. ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce the launch of LottoHub, an Android-based global lottery results app that provides instant lottery results to avid lottery players around the world.

  • Sony Buys ‘Destiny’ Game Developer Bungie for $3.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is purchasing Bungie Inc., the U.S. video game developer behind the popular Destiny and Halo franchises, for $3.6 billion to bolster its stable of game-making studios.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesNa

  • 5 of the best TV deals to score now ahead of the Super Bowl

    The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the L.A. Rams for Super Bowl LVI, which kicks off on Feb. 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. As for where to shop, Ramhold advises checking in with retailers like Best Buy and Dell to spot the best discounts. This TV features ultra-HD picture quality, the ability to watch over 700,000 movies and TV shows, a built-in Google Chromecast, a Google Assistant with a voice remote, multiple HDMI inputs and Dolby Digital+ audio technology.

  • Apple is Gearing Up For its Biggest Product Launch Ever in the Fall

    According to recent claims by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up to release tons of new products. Specifically, the “widest array of new hardware products in its history this fall.” The news comes from his Power On newsletter and stokes the flames for Apple lovers’ excitement about what’s to come. Though 2021 was great for Apple in regard to its …

  • 2 Unstoppable Cryptos to Watch in February

    These projects have ended the dour month of January with surprising gains of 25% and strong momentum heading into next month.

  • Another Way to #BeYou: T-Mobile Brings True Name® by Mastercard® to T-Mobile MONEY

    BELLEVUE, Wash., February 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ — Many Americans face complications or adversity when making purchases because the name on their debit card doesn’t match who they truly are. Today T-M...

  • Analyst Report: Zebra Technologies Corporation

    Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

  • Meta is winding down its low-cost WiFi program for developing countries

    Meta is ending its Express Wi-Fi program designed to provide low-cost internet in developing countries through partnerships with local communities.

  • COMCAST EXPANDS BROADBAND TO NEW CUSTOMERS AND BUSINESSES ACROSS WASHINGTON STATE

    Broadband Provider Extends Internet Service to Nearly 15,000 Additional Homes and Businesses in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane and Whatcom Counties

  • Web3 will transform the internet we know today, says Ontology founder

    Ontology, an open-source blockchain specialising in digital identity and data, recently revealed its plans of launching its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) in order to maximise interoperability.

  • Gay Dating App Grindr Pulled From Apple App Store in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Operators of the Grindr gay-dating service in China removed the app from Apple Inc.’s App Store, citing difficulties keeping it in compliance with the country’s Personal Information Protection Law.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital Curre

  • The Morning After: Sony is buying the studio behind ‘Destiny’ for $3.6 billion

    Today’s tech headlines: Sony is buying the studio behind ‘Destiny’ for $3.6 billion Why do your Apple two-factor texts include strange tags/ Grindr disappears from Apple's App Store in China.

  • Investors Now Get Why Elvie’s Breast Pumps Need Bluetooth

    (Bloomberg) -- When Tania Boler began raising funds for a wireless, smartphone-controlled device to help women strengthen their pelvic floors, prospective male investors were hesitant to speak.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyPrince Andrew’s

  • Here's why your Apple two-factor texts include strange tags

    Don't worry if you see unusual tags at the end of Apple's two-factor texts — they're meant to improve security.