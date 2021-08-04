U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.02
    -16.13 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,819.69
    -296.71 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,782.30
    +21.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.70
    -24.88 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    -2.57 (-3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4530
    +0.4030 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,650.41
    +1,452.43 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.76
    +48.99 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

DCG Acquisitions, A Dave Cantin Group Company (DCG) Drives Record Number Of Mergers And Acquisitions In 2021

·4 min read

Nationwide Leading Automotive Holding Company Continues to Secure Legacies through Acquisitions in the Automotive Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), an automotive holding company focused on securing legacies announces a banner year for DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group Company. DCG has surpassed its own record by closing on 16 acquisitions as of July 31, with an additional 21 transactions scheduled to close out 2021.

Founder &amp; CEO Dave Cantin oc The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), one of America&#x002019;s top full-service automotive mergers and acquisitions (M&amp;A) firms.
Founder & CEO Dave Cantin oc The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), one of America’s top full-service automotive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) firms.

"DCG Acquisitions, A Dave Cantin Group Company (DCG) Drives Record Number Of Mergers And Acquisitions In 2021"

Recent transactions include the acquisition by Long Island, New York-based Atlantic Automotive Group, owned by John Staluppi Sr. - Lexus of Route 110 and Lexus of Rockville Centre - which was recently sold to the Len Stoler Automotive Group. DCG also represented the sale of two more Lexus dealerships in California; Lexus of Oxnard and Lexus of Santa Barbara, purchased by Ken Garff Automotive Group from Lithia Motors. DCG is also excited to announce the representation of four incredible Las Vegas, Nevada dealerships acquired by Lithia Motors, one of the most desirable automotive markets in the industry. DCG are experts in analyzing valuations of a dealership's worth and specializes in representing platform acquisitions, overseeing multiple dealerships within an individual acquisition.

DCG Founder and CEO Dave Cantin attributes his already highly respected and commended company's ever-increasing success and growth in 2021 to three unique factors coming together at once: the low cost of acquisitions, the pandemic's influence on consolidation and acquisitions, and historic opportunities to acquire acquisitions.

"This year has been an exciting, momentous time with unique opportunities for growth and expansion within the automotive industry," Cantin said. "Through our M&A team's ingenuity, relationship-building and leveraging of the unique circumstances that favor transactions in 2021, DCG has boosted its reputation as an astute, top industry leader in the automotive acquisition industry."

The pandemic, combined with historically low interest rates, has resulted in a market where many dealership owners are taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sell their dealerships.

"Automotive entrepreneurs are very resilient, and COVID hasn't prevented them from zeroing in on acquisition and merger opportunities," Cantin said. "Combined with a record-number of dealership owners ready to sell DCG's knowledge and expertise affords its clients the most favorable transactions."

The pandemic lent to a new environment that compelled some leading automotive dealerships to diversify their existing portfolios, buying more dealerships to expand their sales channels and geographic reach.

"Dave Cantin and the Dave Cantin Group team brought outstanding professionalism, creativity, and work ethic to the acquisition they handled for us. The process was seamless, and DCG handled it with skill and a winning attitude. I look forward to working with them again, someday."
John Garff, CEO, Ken Garff Automotive Group

"Lithia Motors' success and growth rely heavily on those we choose to partner with, and DCG Acquisitions takes that responsibility as seriously as we do. DCG is a trusted partner to Lithia and has successfully represented our acquisition and divestiture needs across the country. Dave and team are trusted advisors and true professionals that we look forward to relying on for years to come."
Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO, Lithia Motors

"We keep a keen eye on the automotive industry landscape and work tirelessly and skillfully to identify key merger and acquisition opportunities," Cantin said. "No acquisition is out of reach for our team of merger and acquisition growth specialists."

About Dave Cantin:
Dave Cantin is the Founder and CEO of DCG Acquisitions, Dave Cantin Group company (DCG), an astute business veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry. He has extensive knowledge in analyzing valuations of a dealership's worth, negotiating complete buy and sell transactions. Cantin's specialty is representing platform acquisitions, overseeing multiple dealerships within an individual deal. His business acumen, passion, and dedication in exploring innovative sales opportunities taking a small local car dealership transforming it into becoming the most significant single-point car dealership in that region. Dave Cantin, a cancer survivor, has personally helped raise more than $150 million in the fight against pediatric cancer. Cantin is committed to eradicating cancer, and his DCG Gives Back program donates an annual percentage of its revenue to childhood causes. For more information about Dave Cantin Group visit www.davecantingroup.com

About Dave Cantin Group:
Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is headquartered at the prestigious Rockefeller Center in New York City, with additional offices nationwide. DCG encompasses three full-service areas, DCG Mergers & Acquisitions and DCG Capital specializing in automotive acquisitions, capital services for automotive dealers, succession planning, and managing the sale and purchase of automotive dealerships. DCG's team has collectively closed billions in dealership automotive mergers and acquisitions. DCG is one of the world's largest automotive dealership M&A firms assisting automotive owners in growth recapitalizations, business transfers to financial or strategic buyers, and management buyouts. DCG supports a company's growth by providing buy/sell opportunities and identifying potential to expand geographic territories. In addition, Dealer News Today is a partnership between the Dave Cantin Group and Cox Automotive. The Dealer News Today Podcast Series hosted by Derek D is on the cutting edge of automotive news where the focus is 100% providing auto content and insights dealers need today and require for success tomorrow. DCG Gives Back: The Dave Cantin Group is committed to donating a percentage of all of DCG Acquisitions' revenues to a charity that fights childhood causes in the acquired dealership location. For more information about Dave Cantin Group visit www.davecantingroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dcg-acquisitions-a-dave-cantin-group-company-dcg-drives-record-number-of-mergers-and-acquisitions-in-2021-301348611.html

SOURCE Dave Cantin Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why General Motors Stock Crashed Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today, and the stock is reacting strongly. Revenue of $34.2 billion handily beat expectations of about $31 billion, but earnings per share came in short of estimates, which is what investors appear to be focusing on today. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT, GM shares were down 8.4% following the report.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) fell sharply on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, expect Fastly's revenue to grow 14.8% year over year to $85.7 million. Expectations imply a significant revenue growth deceleration from Fastly.

  • Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Cratered 13.5%

    Shares of military drone maker Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) are falling today, down by 13.5% as of 1:11 p.m. EDT, after the defense specialist paired a solid earnings release last night with weak guidance. Analysts had estimated that Kratos would report $0.06 per share in profit for fiscal Q2 2021 -- and it did that. Sales growth in "unmanned systems" -- i.e., drones, Kratos' sexiest segment -- was particularly strong, rising 44%.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • GM is 'better positioned' to weather chip shortage: Analyst

    General Motors reported second quarter earnings that missed expectations. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Why Invitae Stock Is Climbing Today

    Accelerating growth is giving investors more confidence in the genetic testing company's long-term prospects.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before Wall Street Invades

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build algorithms from a stranger on Reddit, he’s try

  • AMD stock gunning for sixth straight record high as more data shows gains against Intel

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares rallied toward a sixth consecutive record high on Wednesday following continued indications that the chip maker is taking market share away from larger rival Intel Corp.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Plunged 22% in July

    Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) tumbled 22% for the month of July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, even as the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF fell 11% and the S&P 500 managed to cobble together a 2.2% gain. Aurora, one of the Robinhood investing app's most-held stocks, has enjoyed few bright moments in 2021.