U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,876.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.50
    -26.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.80
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.60
    +0.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.61
    +0.16 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2640
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4630
    +0.5950 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,438.89
    +1,442.65 (+5.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    591.17
    +27.21 (+4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.43
    +38.44 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,333.46
    +106.49 (+0.33%)
     

DCG and Genesis Reached In-Principle Agreement on Creditors’ Claims

Hope C
·1 min read
DCG and Genesis Reached In-Principle Agreement on Creditors’ Claims
DCG and Genesis Reached In-Principle Agreement on Creditors’ Claims

A Good Recovery For Creditors Could Result From The Arrangement

According to a document filed with the US bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York, Digital Currency Group (DCG) and Genesis Global's creditors have reached an in-principle agreement to settle claims that surfaced during the crypto lender's bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy filings revealed that Genesis owed over $3.5 billion to its top 50 creditors, including Gemini.

A good recovery for creditors could result from the arrangement, with unsecured creditors expected to receive a recovery of between 70% and 90% in US currency equivalent.

The recovery is projected to range between 65% and 90% on an in-kind basis, depending on the denomination of digital assets involved.

The main goal of the arrangement is to settle DCG's current debts, which total $1.1 billion in unsecured promissory notes due in 2032 and $630 million in unsecured loans due in May 2023.

The repayment is anticipated to take place in two tranches: a $328.8 million first repayment with a two-year maturity and a $830 million follow-up repayment with a seven-year maturity.

DCG has also committed to a further payment of $275 million, which will be disbursed through four installments.