U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,810.25
    -90.61 (-2.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,819.09
    -573.70 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,036.26
    -303.76 (-2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.63
    -49.65 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.12
    -1.55 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.70
    -39.80 (-2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.21
    -0.72 (-3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0450
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.1320 (+4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0126 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7850
    -0.6350 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,555.16
    -3,811.14 (-13.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.06
    -51.82 (-9.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.93
    -86.59 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

DCHFA celebrates Homeownership Month with the return of the Mortgage Credit Certificate

DC Housing Finance Agency
·2 min read

Mortgage Credit Certificate (MCC)

The MCC is back!
The MCC is back!

Washington, D.C., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has relaunched the Mortgage Credit Certificate (MCC) program. The Agency originally launched the MCC in 2016, and it was widely popular among D.C. homebuyers. DCHFA is thrilled to be able to provide aspiring homeowners with this resource again.

“Bringing back the Mortgage Credit Certificate will provide residents with another resource to make homeownership attainable,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO, DCHFA. “We are in a volatile market, with interest rates rising quickly and home prices show no indication of abating, regular Washingtonians cannot always afford to buy.  We must equip the residents of the District of Columbia with as many tools as we can, to lift them up and make the dream of homeownership possible!

An MCC provides qualified borrowers the ability to claim a federal tax credit of 20 percent of the mortgage interest paid during a calendar year. The remaining 80 percent of mortgage interest paid for that year may still be claimed as a tax deduction. Claiming 20 percent as a tax credit rather than a deduction allows the homeowner to receive more cash back in their pocket each year come tax season.

“I am excited to celebrate Homeownership Month with the news that this much-needed program is coming back,” said Wendi Redfern-Curtis, Senior Vice President of Single Family Programs, DCHFA. “When I joined the Agency, one of the questions I kept getting from lenders was, ‘when are you bringing back the MCC?’ It is great to know that this program was able to help so many people not only achieve but incentivize their dreams of homeownership—and now it’s going to do that for so many more homebuyers.”

Borrowers who wish to purchase an MCC must be a first-time homeowner. They cannot have had ownership interest in a principal residence within the most recent three-year period, except for residences purchased in a targeted area or if the borrower is a veteran utilizing a one-time exemption. The maximum borrower income limit is $154,800 (or $180,600 for a family of three or more). The maximum loan amount is $647,200.

Many homebuyers in the past have paired MCCs with programs like DC Open Doors and the Home Purchase Assistance Program (HPAP). DCHFA hosts free in-person homebuyer information sessions on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Aspiring homeowners can attend these seminars to learn about all of the various DCHFA financial assistance programs that are available to help them reach their dreams of homeownership. A list of upcoming seminars can be found at bit.ly/dcopendoors.

DCHFA’s Single Family Programs division creates homeownership opportunities in the District by providing low-cost single family mortgages and down payment assistance, made possible through the issuance of mortgage-backed securities. The Agency offers a variety of programs for current and potential homeowners with the goal of expanding and retaining homeownership opportunities in the District.  

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P A + rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for more than 40 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

Attachment

CONTACT: Yolanda McCutchen DC Housing Finance Agency 202-777-1650 ymccutchen@dchfa.org Susan Ortiz DC Housing Finance Agency 202-777-1618 sortiz@dchfa.org


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • I’m the chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. Here are 6 things to know about the housing market now

    As mortgage rates inch upwards (you can see the lowest mortgage rates you may qualify for here) and home prices keep climbing, many aspiring buyers are wondering: What should I know about the housing market now? With mortgage rates steadily inching upwards, Yun recommends that buyers rerun numbers as mortgage rates move higher.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Who Pays for Crypto’s Collapse?

    The more than $500 billion in non-bitcoin investor losses will attract lawsuits.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in Tesla (TSLA)?

    Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its first-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that there are always risks in the resources sector, and they believe investors are likely to be rewarded with a compelling mix […]

  • Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) A Risky Investment?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Mario Gabelli’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stock picks of Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our discussion on Gabelli’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to Mario Gabelli’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Tech Stock Picks. Mario Gabelli is a renowned investor known for founding and running GAMCO Investors as Chairman and CEO since 1977. […]

  • MicroStrategy Leads Selloff in Crypto Stocks as Bitcoin Unravels

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency-related stocks plunged in premarket trading Monday as Bitcoin tumbled to its lowest level in 18 months amid a deepening selloff in risk assets and after a crypto lender halted withdrawals from its platform.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reope

  • Ethereum Collapses 24% in Weekend Rout as Staked Assets Drop Pegs

    Ethereum prices have been absolutely hammered over the weekend, sending the world’s second-largest digital asset back below its 2018 price peak.

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.