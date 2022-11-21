U.S. markets closed

DCIM Solutions Market Size to Increase by USD 8.88 Billion, ABB Ltd. and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market value is anticipated to grow by USD 8.88 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 24.54% during the forecast period. Moreover, the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 24%. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is classified into asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management. The asset and capacity management segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Asset and capacity management is a key contributor to the OPEX of any data center. Hence, the investment of data center operators in this segment is higher when compared with other segments.

  • By geography, the market is classified into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Vendor Landscape

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, quality, and reliability to compete in the market. Global vendors have a high market share due to the extensive range of their flagship products. They are expanding their customer base by increasing their product offerings and geographic reach.

Company Profiles

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives, the increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers, and the reduced OPEX and enhanced capacity planning. However, factors such as investments in initial infrastructure and related requirements, hybrid IT environment is leading to complexities in license management, and integration of APIs are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, investments, innovation score, and growth in market share.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Data Center Power Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The increasing investments in data centers are driving the market growth. The demand for data centers is rising across the globe. The generation of massive volumes of data has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own or opt for colocation data centers.

Global Data Center Rack PDU Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increasing investments in data center construction are driving the market's growth. Data centers have become an integral part of every organization. The massive growth in the amount of data being generated has compelled several companies to build their own data centers or lease data center space.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.0

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Network management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

  • 10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 FNT GmbH

  • 10.7 Nlyte Software Ltd.

  • 10.8 Panduit Corp.

  • 10.9 Rackwise Inc.

  • 10.10 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Sunbird Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

