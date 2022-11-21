DCIM Solutions Market Size to Increase by USD 8.88 Billion, ABB Ltd. and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market value is anticipated to grow by USD 8.88 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 24.54% during the forecast period. Moreover, the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 24%. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management. The asset and capacity management segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Asset and capacity management is a key contributor to the OPEX of any data center. Hence, the investment of data center operators in this segment is higher when compared with other segments.

By geography, the market is classified into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Vendor Landscape

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, quality, and reliability to compete in the market. Global vendors have a high market share due to the extensive range of their flagship products. They are expanding their customer base by increasing their product offerings and geographic reach.

Company Profiles

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives, the increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers, and the reduced OPEX and enhanced capacity planning. However, factors such as investments in initial infrastructure and related requirements, hybrid IT environment is leading to complexities in license management, and integration of APIs are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, investments, innovation score, and growth in market share.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

