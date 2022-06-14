U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,730.34
    -19.29 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,308.06
    -208.68 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,826.71
    +17.49 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.95
    -10.64 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.90
    -1.03 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.20
    -19.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.28 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    +0.0840 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    -0.0151 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9750
    +0.5690 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,476.78
    -1,230.71 (-5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.44
    +8.19 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Dcode Capital raising $50M fund to build bridge between startups and federal government

Rebecca Szkutak
·4 min read

The U.S. federal government needs better tech, but implementing new systems is more complex than the nuclear launch codes. The internal process to build new tech moves at a slow enough pace to ensure the government remains behind the commercial sector. While startups could serve as a lifeline of innovation, the process to get a government contract is thorny and long. Dcode wants to help.

For the past six years, Dcode has helped speed up the government contract process for more than 100 companies — that are already generating commercial revenue — resulting in more than $200 million in federal contracts. Now, the women-led organization is raising a fund to invest in some of them, too.

But first, let's take a step back. The idea for Dcode came about in 2016 when Meagan Metzger and Meg Vorland were connected by mutual friends and met for drinks to talk about their common gripe: how hard it was to get good outside tech into the government. Vorland and Metzger knew the struggle from opposite sides: Metzger had experience at a government-facing IT consulting firm, while Vorland worked alongside the COO at the Small Business Administration.

“As we talked about the pitfalls, and where we had both banged our heads against the wall from both the inside and outside, we realized we could add a lot of value getting together to solve these big challenges for the tech sector and government,” Vorland told TechCrunch. “It was literally love at first sight in a way. We both just had the intensity, spirit and background that we thought would be very complimentary.”

Dcode isn’t a typical accelerator program, though. It’s stage-agnostic — because it's more focused on a company’s potential for the government than size — and it doesn’t take equity stakes or offer funding. But a new fund will change that.

“As we built the acceleration program, companies would come and ask us if we could invest in their rounds because we are so helpful,” Metzger said. “We didn’t want to get distracted because fundraising is a full-time job. We reached a peak point where the demand was just so high from our portfolio.”

In 2019, they formally launched Dcode Capital and tapped Rebecca Gevalt – who was already working at Dcode and had spent years working with In-Q-Tel, a program that serves as a venture arm of the defense sector – as the third general partner. Dcode Capital started with a network of angel investors at first to prove the thesis. Now, it's raising its first fund.

Dcode Capital is currently raising $50 million for its debut fund to invest in startups with the goal of helping them secure government contracts. The firm writes $1 million to $2 million checks to companies at the Series B stage or later — when companies are more likely to successfully land a government customer, Gevalt said. The firm isn’t looking to back government-focused or govtech companies, but rather startups that are already commercially successful.

Dcode Capital has already made two investments, one of which is Tamr, a company that breaks down data silos using machine learning to combine datasets to make them easier to utilize. Tamr could be a huge asset to the federal government — which isn't allowed to delete any data — but can also help other fields filled with unstructured data, like healthcare and insurance.

While Dcode Capital can’t be a substantial financial backer to its portfolio companies based on its small check sizes at the stage it invests at, it hopes to have an outsized impact with its knowledge of getting tech into the government, something most VCs can’t offer.

“We have this methodology and such great insight and who is going to do well in the market and who is going to struggle," Vorland said. "We hope to provide a lot on the strategy side and tactical side to get to revenue as well.”

Gevalt added that now is a great time to be investing in this area because multiple branches of the government, from the Air Force to the Department of Defense, have been ramping up their startup funding programs. Plus, calls to fix the government's tech issues are getting louder and have started coming from bigwigs inside. Also, trying to sell to a customer that has a budget insulated from the current market conditions doesn't hurt.

“The government tends to be a good place to sell in economic uncertainty,” Gevalt said. “The government will continue to buy. Given market conditions, the government is a good place for these companies to be looking.”

Recommended Stories

  • Hailey Bieber Shows Off New Tiffany & Co. Designs in First Ad Campaign for the Jeweler

    Hailey Bieber's first advertising campaign for Tiffany features new designs from the jeweler's "T" collection.

  • Biden Ally Floats 21% Surtax on Oil Profits to Blunt Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil companies that record a profit margin better than 10% would face a new federal surtax under a plan developed by a key senator, as Democrats and the White House struggle to curb US energy costs and broader inflation. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, Rac

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Pimco Warned US Treasury That Russia Sanctions Will Hit Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. has warned the US Treasury about the fallout on investors from the strict sanctions that are pushing Russia toward default.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, Raci

  • Do Democrats Already Have Their Own Trump That Could Win in 2024?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe worst-kept secret in American politics is now on full display. After interviewing nearly 50 Democratic officials about 2024, The New York Times has a message for Joe Biden: Get out!No hard feelings, though, Uncle Joe. The party isn’t angry with Biden. It’s worse than that. The party “seems to feel sorry for him,” according to the Times’ reporting. That’s right, Biden has reached the “pity” stage of his presidency.Just listen to wh

  • A 75-basis-point hike? Here are 3 ways the Fed can sound more hawkish this week

    The Federal Reserve's plan to raise its benchmark rate to a neutral level, around 2.5%, by the end of the year is under pressure from a surprisingly strong May consumer-inflation data.

  • Read for the Fed Preview. Stay for the Trouble Brewing in the Mortgage Market.

    Rate expectations are rising, recession risks are growing, and the stock market may not get much help from the central bank as a reacceleration in inflation complicates its strategy to tighten monetary policy.

  • Germany to Lend Up to $10.4 Billion to Save Ex-Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government will lend as much as 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) to rescue a former arm of Gazprom PJSC that was brought under the control of the country’s energy regulator in April, according to people familiar with the plan.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Min

  • Gas prices are so high they’re making governments suspicious

    In Germany and the UK, fuel companies are facing new government inquiries to determine if high fuel prices are the result of anti-competitive practices.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Late

  • Boeing moved Air Force One overhauls from Wichita. Now it needs more workers for the job

    Labor shortages, supply issues and other problems threaten to add more delays to the arrival of the next Air Force One aircraft.

  • Fed door open to 0.75% hike after inflation data, market moves

    Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets on Monday have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week. The growing possibility of a surprise move was reported earlier on Monday by the Wall Street Journal, helping to further push trade in future contracts tied to Fed policy in that direction. Fed officials have not commented publicly since the start of their pre-meeting "blackout" period on June 4, and prior to that had said they were leaning toward a second straight half-point rate increase at their June 14-15 policy meeting.

  • Mexico’s President Says Rate Hikes Risk Stalling the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the use of monetary policy to curb inflation, saying high interest rates stop economic growth, one week before the nation’s central bank may deliver its biggest hike yet.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stig

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took no action on Bayer AG's bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer has asked the justices to take up its appeal of a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the appeal is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • Gas Surges in Europe Amid Lower Russian Supply and US LNG Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said technical issues curbed supply through a key link to Germany just as a major export terminal in the US is likely to remain shut for three months.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Mark

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says War to Stagnate Without More Arms

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the war may stagnate if deliveries of advanced weapons from Ukraine’s allies don’t accelerate, and that the fighting is “very fierce” in the east. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trilli

  • Fed could be considering 75 basis point rate hike

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that the Fed could be considering a 75 basis point rate hike at the FOMC meeting.

  • Canadian dollar slides for fourth day as bond yields surge

    The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and investors weighed the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks to tackle inflation. U.S. crude prices fell 1% to $119.42 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2863 to the greenback, or 77.74 U.S. cents, its fourth consecutive day of losses. Still, speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

  • How the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve have responded to rising inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss his take on how the Biden administration and the Fed have responded to rising inflation.

  • Oil Falls as Potential for More Energy Legislation Spooks Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally sharply reversed amid signals that Democrats are considering more energy legislation as they and the White House face increasing pressure to curb US energy costs and inflation. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1