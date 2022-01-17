U.S. markets closed

DCP Midstream to Host Conference Call on February 10 to Discuss 2021 Financial Results and 2022 Guidance

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that its fourth quarter 2021 earnings will be reported after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings and 2022 guidance will be hosted at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The live audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation slides will be accessible through the Investors section on the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com, and the conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 233-0113 in the United States or (574) 990-1008 outside the United States. The conference ID number is 1862579.

A replay of the conference call will be available until February 17, 2022, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States and using the previously-noted conference ID number. A transcript will also be available by accessing the Investors section on the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

About DCP Midstream, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

Investor Relations
Mike Fullman
303-605-1628
MFullman@dcpmidstream.com


