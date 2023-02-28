U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.50
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,884.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,063.50
    -19.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.40
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.61
    +0.93 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.61
    -0.18 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.12
    -0.55 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6750
    +0.4940 (+0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,283.21
    -116.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.36
    -5.05 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,894.72
    -40.39 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

DC's chip billions: What companies need to put on the table to get their share

Ben Werschkul
·Washington Correspondent
·6 min read

In a long-awaited announcement, the Commerce Department outlined Tuesday what semiconductor companies will need to hand over to get their share of the billions in government money that will come their way soon.

Bottom line: no blank check.

“We'll run them through the paces and then we'll make our decisions,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview. She said the application will be intentionally complicated and that's a part of her mission to make sure taxpayer funds are protected.

“It's a very detailed, extensive, comprehensive application,” she added in comments to reporters Monday, promising “we're gonna make companies open their books.”

What lies ahead for companies like Intel (INTC), Micron (MU) and others is a five-part process in which the firms will be asked to make a series of promises. Pledges include a pause on any expansion plans in countries like China, detailed plans for how they’ll recruit workers, and a vow that the money won’t go to stock buybacks.

At stake is a Biden administration promise to reverse a sharp downward decline for the semiconductor industry in the U.S. over recent decades. American semiconductor manufacturing has fallen from nearly 40% of world production in 1990 to only 12% in recent years, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The situation is even worse for the world’s most advanced semiconductors, 100% of which were manufactured overseas in 2019.

‘This is fundamentally a national security initiative’

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest phase in Raimondo’s oversight of $50 billion in government funds going to companies to spur both semiconductor manufacturing and research in the years ahead. The money was approved in 2022 when President Biden signed the CHIPs and Science Act into law as a centerpiece of his economic agenda and focus on bringing back manufacturing to the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
President Biden signs the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law on August 9. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

The application released this week is for $39 billion in the law that is earmarked for semiconductor manufacturing. Another application will be coming later this year and will begin to give out an additional $11 billion for chip research and design. The law also includes an investment tax credit of up to 25% towards a manufacturer’s capital expenditures.

In the coming months, Raimondo and her team will also select sites for the centerpiece of the Biden team’s CHIPS vision: at least two new semiconductor manufacturing and research hubs built around producing the most advanced chips in the world.

“The reality is there are only a few companies in the world that can do leading-edge chip manufacturing” Raimondo said in this week’s interview.

Companies like Intel and Micron — as well as IBM (IBM), Samsung (SSNLF), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) — have been engaged in intensive jockeying for months around the law with some already announcing U.S. expansion plans (and scoring presidential visits) to try and position themselves at the front of the line for the windfall.

What Raimondo has repeatedly pledged in recent days is that no company is a shoo-in. She said that a proposal from a company will get funded only if it has a strong national security angle, is impossible to achieve without government assistance, and would be a good deal for taxpayers.

But she noted that “a facility that's already been announced would be eligible for these incentives, and I expect that some companies that have already announced projects will receive incentives.” But at the end of the day, she added, the primary lens through which she will view applications is national security.

U.S. President Joe Biden attends the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio, U.S., September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Joe Biden attended the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio in September. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Meanwhile. companies have been publicly enthusiastic about the rollout so far. Allen Thompson, Intel vice president of U.S. government relations, told Yahoo Finance in a statement last week that, "We strongly support the Department’s efforts to build U.S. manufacturing and promote new clusters of semiconductor ecosystems,” adding that they are in the middle of an expansion already in places like Arizona, New Mexico, and Ohio. The Semiconductor Industry Association recently added their own enthusiastic statement saying, “We must now ensure the CHIPS Act is implemented efficiently, effectively, and expeditiously.”

Officials have compared the effort to big moments in American history from President Lincoln’s creation of the land-grant university system to John F. Kennedy’s famous call to put a man on the moon.

“This is a program without recent precedent,” Raimondo told reporters on Monday. “And with that tremendous responsibility, we are committed to being good stewards of every dime of taxpayer money.”

A focus on buybacks

In the coming years, the program is also set to be inextricably tied to the politically explosive topic of stock buybacks.

Officials have repeatedly pledged that — backed by auditing mechanisms and access to the company records — they will ensure that no taxpayer money is used for buybacks.

More challenging is what happens if a company receives government money and then separately announces a buyback plan. A Commerce Department official said this week that the department would ask companies to lay out all their overall buyback plans as part of the application process and then will give preference to "companies that do make long-term investments in the United States as opposed to prioritizing buybacks.”

A recent letter from prominent lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on the administration to go further, calling for a ban on all buybacks for companies that take money for 10 years.

Raimondo and her team promised to cut off the funds if they catch wind of any broken buyback promises— they also said they also have measures to claw back money that has already gone out the door. “I hope we never have to do that, but there are a lot of tools that we have to keep these companies honest,” she said in this week’s interview.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks about semiconductor chips subsidies during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks about semiconductor chips at the White House in September (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Companies will also be required as part of the application process to make additional promises that could impact the eventual payouts. For example, officials said companies must comply with U.S. export controls and will be required to restrict their ability to expand manufacturing in non-U.S. allies for the coming decade.

Companies will also be required to submit detailed workforce provisions for how they plan to find, train, and retain workers to both build these extensive complexes and then eventually staff them. The provisions also include a requirement to outline how they will provide affordable childcare to workers.

Raimondo said that at the end of the day “if we do our job right” the government money will encourage much more money from private sources. The goal: the $50 billion in government money will spur at least ten times that - half a trillion dollars - from these companies.

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Why Biden Is Promising to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cold and cash-strapped? Here are 4 hot states that won't tax your pension income at all — no matter how old you are or how much money you've got

    You earned that money, might as well hold onto it.

  • China Debt Blowout Rings Alarm Bells as Leadership Meets

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s leaders gather in Beijing for the annual parliament next week, one of the biggest economic risks they’ll need to tackle is the mounting debt of provinces.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that gives him control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don't Say Gay” law. The bill requires DeSantis, a Republican, to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida. The signing came as DeSantis gears up for an expected presidential run and marks a high-profile legislative victory for a governor whose leveraging of cultural and political divides has pushed him to the fore of national Republican politics.

  • Volkswagen China chief visits Xinjiang plant, sees no sign of forced labour

    Volkswagen is contractually committed to its plant in Xinjiang until 2030, it said on Tuesday, after its China chief made the first visit by senior management to the plant in mid-February and said he saw no signs of forced labour. Ralf Brandstaetter, who has headed the carmaker's China operations since the middle of last year, spent 1-1/2 days on Feb. 16-17 touring the facility with Volkswagen's compliance and external relations chief in China. He spoke at length to seven workers individually - including Han Chinese, Uyghurs and Kazakhs - some through a translator of Volkswagen's choice and some in English, and held shorter discussions with other workers on his tour, which he said occurred without government supervision.

  • UN chief points to 'massive' rights violations in Ukraine

    Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has triggered “the most massive violations of human rights” in the world today, the head of the United Nations said Monday, as the war pushed into its second year with no end in sight and tens of thousands dead. The Russian invasion “has unleashed widespread death, destruction and displacement,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a speech to the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council in Geneva. After failing to capture Kyiv in the opening weeks of the invasion on Feb. 24 last year and suffering a series of humiliating setbacks during the fall, Russia has stabilized the front and is concentrating its efforts on capturing four provinces that Moscow illegally annexed in September — Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.

  • Analysis-Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict

    The threat of China invading Taiwan, long considered a highly improbable event, has moved to the centre of global money managers' risk radars and is factoring in their investment decisions, analysts say. Fund managers say they are fielding more queries from clients about the odds of an invasion of Taiwan by China. Although none of them has made specific trades related to that risk, their overall exposure to China has reduced for other geopolitical reasons, and Taiwan figures heavily in asset allocation plans.

  • Fed’s Jefferson Rejects Arguments for Raising 2% Inflation Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson defended the central bank’s 2% inflation target and said changing it could destabilize “well-anchored” inflation expectations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to

  • U.S. Supreme Court snuffs company challenge to Los Angeles flavored-tobacco ban

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to Los Angeles County's ban on sales of flavored tobacco products brought by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, which had argued that only the federal government - not state or local governments - has the legal authority to regulate tobacco products. The justices turned away the North Carolina-based tobacco company's appeal of a lower court's decision to uphold the ban, which includes products such as menthol cigarettes and vape juice, that took effect in 2020. R.J. Reynolds is part of British American Tobacco.

  • U.S. watchdog shutters mortgage outfit as high court case looms

    The announcement came the same day the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that the Biden administration has said threatens the very survival of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which was created nearly 12 years ago after the global financial crisis but has faced repeated attacks in the courts. Despite a 2015 order, the private non-bank lender, which does business as Majestic Home Loan, continued to lie to military families by claiming its home loans were endorsed by government agencies, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

  • China may now have some doubts about ability to invade Taiwan, CIA chief says

    U.S. intelligence shows that China's President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's military to “be ready by 2027" to invade Taiwan though he may be currently harboring doubts about his ability to do so given Russia's experience in its war with Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said.

  • Popular Chinese-owned store in Kenya shuts doors after rival traders complain about prices

    A newly opened Chinese-owned supermarket in the Kenyan capital has temporarily shut its doors after competitors alleged that it was driving them out of business with low-priced goods. China Square, located at Unicity Mall, 18km (11 miles) northeast of the Kenyan capital, said on Sunday that it would stop operations temporarily "to allow us to re-evaluate and replan our company strategy". China Square owner Lei Cheng said the company would also be "considering the possibility of cooperating with

  • New Delhi city warns Uber, Ola on use of bike taxis -official

    New Delhi city authorities have warned Uber and its rival Ola for allegedly violating local transport rules by providing two-wheeler bike taxis, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday. The transport department of India's capital on Feb. 19, issued newspaper ads asking digital companies to "immediately stop" allowing personal bike taxis that offer commercial, ride-hailing services on their apps as they violated city rules. As of Tuesday, bike taxis continue to be available for booking on Uber and Ola apps in New Delhi.

  • Student-Loan Forgiveness: What to Know About Biden’s Plan and the Supreme Court Case

    President Biden’s plan would reduce or wipe out the debt of millions of borrowers. But legal challenges might imperil the program moving forward.

  • Japan's lower house of parliament passes record budget

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's lower house of parliament passed on Tuesday a record 114.4 trillion yen ($839.3 billion) budget for the next fiscal year, a move that promises to further increase the industrial world's heaviest debt burden. The budget for the year beginning in April features record military spending to cope with threats from China and North Korea, as well as record welfare spending for a fast-ageing population. Keeping stretched government finances under pressure, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has also floated another plan to double childcare outlays in the hope of arresting declines in the country's birthrate.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis ends 'corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World

    (Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co to operate with a high degree of autonomy. “The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis said during a press event at Lake Buena Vista near Orlando. State Republicans last year targeted Disney after it publicly clashed with DeSantis, who is widely considered to be running for president in 2024, over a law that restricts classroom instruction of gender and sexual orientation, known by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" measure.

  • Student loans: Will law or politics win in Biden’s loan forgiveness lawsuits?

    As the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments this week on legality of the president’s student loan forgiveness plan, the Education Department (ED), borrower advocates, and supporters of cancellation remain confident the law is on their side and litigation should result in a victory.

  • Supreme Court likely to strike down Biden’s plan for student-loan forgiveness, analysts say

    As the Supreme Court prepares to rule on President Biden's plan to cancel a big tranche of student loans, analysts say it's likely the court will nix it.