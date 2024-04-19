DCS discuss potential impacts of not receiving financial help from the city; tax increase could be proposed

Robert Smith
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools is faced with two options if they don’t receive funding from the city to sustain the progress they have made within the school system over the years — eliminating programs or there could be an ad valorem tax increase.

This comes after the 50 million dollars they received in COVID funding that they used to make improvements behaviorally and academically will stop at the end of the fiscal year.

“If we’re able to receive funding we know what they will be targeted for and they will positively impact students in this district.,” Dr. Coe said.

If they don’t receive the five million they are aiming for from the city, programs could be scaled back. One of the top two could be the assessment supervisor program making counselors go back to being test planners.

“They wouldn’t be able to counsel children and help them work through issues they may have emotionally,” He said.

Another one would be trimming back art and music education in elementary schools.

“We are looking at ways now to make it work instead of every child having access it may have to be shared and only certain grades can have access,” He said.

Dr. Coe says that currently they are ranked number 70 out of 71 public school systems in the state for local tax contribution. He says to have quality schools, there may have to be an ad valorem tax increase of an additional 10 mils.

“For a median homeowner in Dothan, I think the median is 181,000 so if you own a home and if your home vaules that, thats about 181 dollars for the year a tax increase,” He added.

However, he says a tax increase could be a lengthy process and it would take a while to accumulate that money.

He says they do have a required one-month operating expense reserve fund but it’s only for catastrophic events or construction projects. Most of the money they receive from state budgets are earmarked and locally they only have control of 10 percent of it.

School officials say city officials have been receptive during their meetings and they are optimistic they can have an answer soon.

“I think they understand we have to have quality education to grow the city,” He added.

