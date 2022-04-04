U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

DCSA Grants Telesat Government Solutions Facility Clearance

Telesat Canada
·6 min read
In this article:
  • TSAT
Telesat Canada
Telesat Canada

Approval establishes critical security and assurance to successfully support connectivity and communication needs for U.S. Government sector

ARLINGTON, Va., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat Government Solutions, a U.S.-incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian-based Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), today announced that the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has granted the company a Facility Clearance (FCL) under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Government. Through the newly obtained FCL, Telesat Government Solutions will engage directly with the U.S. Government and key personnel to design and deliver advanced connectivity solutions, including communications for critical and classified national security missions.

“By launching Telesat Government Solutions as a separate, U.S.-incorporated entity, this group can more strategically engage with U.S. Government end-users in this growing and important market,” said Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “This direct collaboration will ensure that Telesat builds the capabilities and service enhancements that deliver resilient, assured connectivity in a continuously evolving threat environment.”

In addition, the company has appointed a highly experienced Board of Directors to oversee and advise Telesat Government Solutions:

  • Scott Webster (Co-founder of Orbital Sciences Corporation and Telesat Government Solutions Chairman)

  • Lieutenant General Michael A. Hamel (Former U.S. Air Force Commander, Space and Missile Systems Center)

  • Rear Admiral Victor C. See, Jr. (Former U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, COMM Director National Reconnaissance Office, and Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command)

  • Michael Schwartz (SVP, Corporate and Business Development, Telesat)

  • Tom Eaton (President, Telesat Government Solutions)

Scott Webster has witnessed entrepreneurial growth across 30+ years of corporate board service that will bring valuable expertise to his position as Chairman of Telesat Government Solutions. He is the co-founder of Orbital Sciences Corporation (known as Orbital ATK), a first mover in the commercial development of space.

“It’s an incredibly exciting and important time for the connectivity market, and Telesat Government Solution’s unique offerings will be transformative for government and defense applications moving forward,” said Mr. Webster, Chairman of Telesat Government Solutions. “I’m honored to be appointed Chairman and play a part in advancing these initiatives and look forward to serving alongside the impressive and expert group of industry leaders that has been assembled to do this.”

Lt. General Michael Hamel’s career in government and industry spans 40+ years and includes space strategy and policy, satellite and ground system development across military, intelligence, civil and commercial sectors. He currently works as an independent consultant supporting USG space efforts, and previously served as Vice President and General Manager for Commercial Space at Lockheed Martin Space.

Retired U.S. Navy leader Rear Admiral Victor C. See, Jr. joins the board with a 35-year career in aviation, aerospace, Information Technology, and national security. In addition to Telesat Government Solutions, he provides strategic advisement and leadership to the Space Systems Integration, and previously served at the Senior Vice President of Integrity Applications Incorporated (IAI/Centauri/KBR).

Tom Eaton, who recently moved into the role as President of Telesat Government Solutions in October, also serves on the new board, as does Michael Schwartz, Telesat’s Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development.

“The new board members of Telesat Government Solutions bring decades of invaluable expertise from satellite network, communications, and defense industries that, combined, will prove instrumental in advancing capabilities for the U.S. Government user community,” said Tom Eaton, President of Telesat Government Solutions. “As Telesat brings Telesat Lightspeed, its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation network to market, their counsel and oversight will be important in the delivery of the secure, reliable, and resilient global network the U.S. Government and allies require for success.”

About Telesat Government Solutions

Telesat U.S. Services, LLC (dba Telesat Government Solutions) is a wholly-owned, U.S.-incorporated subsidiary of leading satellite operator Telesat. Telesat Government Solutions provides reliable and secure global communications networks that the U.S. Government and allies require and the information superiority and mission assurance they demand. Leveraging the most cutting-edge satellite technologies, Telesat Government Solutions offers resilient infrastructure, real-time operations management, and morale, welfare, and recreation connectivity for remote personnel on long-term assignments.

About Telesat
Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat Corporation (“Telesat”) (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

Media contact:

Gregory FCA for Telesat
Charity Lacey
clacey@gregoryfca.com
+1 929 561 5991

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact, including financial outlook for 2022, and are “forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” “expected,” “plans,” “considering,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; the impact of COVID-19 on Telesat Corporation’s business and the economic environment; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, and the timing of any such deployment; the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation; the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum; volatility in exchange rates; the ability to expand Telesat Corporation’s existing satellite utilization; and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, that was filed on March 18, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com.


