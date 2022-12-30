U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

#DDAmanda Software Finds Winning Stocks using Advanced AI Detection

·3 min read

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDAmanda is able to detect winning stocks before they have a significant increase in stock price. This is done using proprietary algorithms that have been developed over the last 20 years.

More about #DDAmanda:

The Software consists of 6 packages.

  1. DDAmanda.com. Proprietary stock scanning/screening software with rapid due diligence capability.

  2. 8KSpy.com. Real-time heuristic scanning of 8K Filings to alert on 8K's with significant events that could result in price appreciation.

  3. DailyListSpy.com. Real-time alerts for changes to the FINRA Daily List.

  4. Real-time Social Media Alerts.

  5. Real-time Tier Change Alerts.

  6. Real-Time Share Structure Changes.

DDAmanda is unique in that it tracks dollars traded for each stock. The database contains 200 days of trading data to provide a detailed history of trading patterns. Users can also calculate how many shares traded at certain price levels within a Date Range.

DDAmanda also uses proprietary indicators such as Drag, which indicates the resistance to stock price movement given the dollars traded activity.

The Factor is another proprietary indicator which correlates Daily Dollars Traded with the 20 Day Average Dollars Traded.

There are 35 pre-populated scans that users can run. Each scan can be customized in a number of ways.

The software contains a very rapid Due Diligence capability.

CEO Hans Brost stated: "We are very pleased to offer these cutting edge tools to the investing and stock trading public. Our flagship product DDAmanda will let you scan for 'Winning Stocks' that have a good possibility of significant price appreciation. The software also specializes in finding 'insider plays'. Our 8KSpy service has found some major stock runs recently".

More information at:
https://DDAmanda.com
760 702-2009

Cabo FTL Systems LC
1717 E Vista Chino, A7-584
Palm Springs, Ca 92262

ABOUT Cabo FTL Systems LC

Cabo FTL Systems LC was founded in 2002 in New Mexico, and specializes in equity trading software for NYSE, NASDAQ and OTC markets. The company has developed https://DDAmanda.com, which uses proprietary scanning software and features a rapid due diligence capability. Additional software is https://8KSpy.com and https://DailyListSpy.com. These alert on significant 8K Filings, and Daily List changes, respectively.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect", "goals", "could", "plans", "believe", "continue", "may", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

Disclaimer

Cabo FTL Systems LC is not compensated for any stocks mentioned.

Contact:
Hans Brost
760 702-2009
351211@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ddamanda-software-finds-winning-stocks-using-advanced-ai-detection-301711450.html

SOURCE Cabo FTL Systems LC

