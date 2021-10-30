U.S. markets closed

DDB Chicago creates new Berries and Cream TikTok dance and music track

·3 min read
In this article:
New fan content to convince Starburst to bring the flavor back

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Halloween, the team at DDB Chicago has created a new Little Lad Berries and Cream music track and dance, intended to incent fans everywhere to do the dance and convince Starburst to bring the flavor back. In addition, the DDB team inspired the idea behind the Little Lad Halloween costume.

Said Colin Selikow, Executive Creative Director, DDB Chicago: "It's a whole new dance. Berries and Cream is a colonial hit, and we thought: what if it was written in a different time period? We worked with a music house and the @thereallittlelad to reinvent the song and dance through a few iconic decades (1500's opera / 80's Synth-Pop / Today). The song is famous as is, but we wanted to lean into other TikTok trends and reinvent it through the decades with wardrobe changes. The hope is that fans get involved and post their own Berries and Cream through the decades videos using our new track. If enough people do it, Starburst will actually bring back the Berries and Cream flavor."

Said Varsha Kaura, DDB's Global MARS Client lead: "This is an unexpected example of capturing and amplifying the trends while being timely with the Halloween season. We are delighted that our Starburst work has captured the imagination of the people. We hope to continue creating content that becomes mainstream and keeps Starburst firmly in the hearts of all."

DDB Chicago worked directly with the Little Lad on the costumes, the dance, and the new music track and quickly moved to get the content reviewed and approved by Starburst clients. "This is a testament to the power of an amazingly strange and funny idea, that it remains relevant after all these years and for an entirely new and modern audience," said Selikow.

The content was released today on the @thereallittlelad's TikTok account.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE
DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC, as well as numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 70 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

CONTACT: Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, DDB Worldwide; donna@ddb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ddb-chicago-creates-new-berries-and-cream-tiktok-dance-and-music-track-301412349.html

SOURCE DDB Worldwide

