DDB Honors 100 Years of Phyllis Robinson

·3 min read
In this article:
Today, we remember Phyllis Robinson's incredible legacy as we celebrate her 100th birthday.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyllis Robinson was one of the founding employees of Doyle Dane Bernbach back in 1949, the agency's first Copy Chief and the first female Copy Chief in the United States. Phyllis was a pioneer, not just for women but for the creative advertising revolution that she helped ignite, changing the face of the industry forever.

Female ad industry trailblazer, Phyllis Robinson
Female ad industry trailblazer, Phyllis Robinson

On October 22nd, Phyllis would have celebrated her 100th birthday. While Phyllis passed in 2010, her legacy remains within the DDB Network and her trailblazing spirit lives through employees everywhere.

DDB Chairman Emeritus Keith Reinhard reflects on his friendship with Phyllis: "As I got to know Phyllis, I realized that as Bill Bernbach's first copy chief, Phyllis set the tone for the creative culture we so cherish at DDB. She promoted an atmosphere of creative freedom, where people had the opportunity to take chances with the shackles off. That's something that has remained true to DDB through all these years."

DDB Global Chief People Officer Roisin Rooney said: "Phyllis broke every rule and opened doors for many women who followed. She was known to be respectful of her audience, her clients and perhaps most importantly, her peers. She is still an important part of our network and continues to inspire a new generation of leaders."

DDB Global CEO Marty O'Halloran said: "Phyllis has been dubbed the first lady of Madison Avenue's creative revolution, the mother of modern advertising and the original Mad Woman. Her influence is as evident today as it was 72 years ago when she first walked through the doors of DDB. We celebrate and honor Phyllis' centennial today in recognition of the incredible impact she's had on DDB."

More about Phyllis here.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE
DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC, as well as numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 70 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

CONTACT: Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, DDB Worldwide; donna@ddb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ddb-honors-100-years-of-phyllis-robinson-301406739.html

SOURCE DDB Worldwide

