The DDC Group expands into Serbia with new language hub in Belgrade

·4 min read

Global BPO opens new operating location in Balkan region to meet growing demand for multilingual services

NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- The DDC Group, the worldwide network of business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, is excited to announce further expansion in the Balkan region with the recent opening of a new language hub in Belgrade, Serbia.

Business district at the Belgrade Waterfront / The DDC Group expands global BPO network with new hub in Serbia

The new hub in Serbia will bolster DDC's current multilingual customer service, customs brokerage, and other BPO capabilities for existing and future clients.

The new site joins the global network of existing DDC locations throughout the United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Philippines, and the United States, and it will be available to serve the clients of all DDC business units worldwide.

The opening of this new language hub is part of a strategic expansion programme that builds on DDC's existing operations and investment in the Balkans, and it is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming months to meet increasing demand for DDC's language services.

The new and diverse capabilities available will bolster the current multilingual customer service, customs brokerage, and other BPO capabilities for existing and future clients.

The new facility aligns with DDC's hybrid working strategy, providing another regional hub for DDC's home-based workforce, enabling them to collaborate and learn together, whilst also providing a permanent home for office-based colleagues. Belgrade is an ideal location due to its proximity to DDC's existing centres in Bosnia and Herzegovina, improving both operational resilience and business continuity for clients.

DDC OS CEO John Callachan expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating "DDC's continued success is down to the passion and dedication of our talented team. This new centre of excellence supports a more diverse language offering for our global customer base. We are really pleased to continue our investment in the Balkans. Belgrade complements our existing locations in Sarajevo and Banja Luka perfectly."

According to Jan Trevalyan, Group CEO and Co-founder of The DDC Group, this new hub reinforces the robust nature of DDC's approach to service delivery.

"Serbia represents the third chapter in our intention to be able to service our clients not only in multiple locations, but also in 30 different languages and counting," Trevalyan stated. "We are excited to be entering into this new phase with planned expansion and geolocations in the near future in order to enable our customers to not only rely on our built-in business continuity, but also to leverage the varying economies of scale offered by our strategic operating locations."

About DDC OS
DDC Outsourcing Solutions (DDC OS), part of The DDC Group, is an experienced provider of BPO and customer experience services for the retail, utilities, finance, legal, charity, and local government sectors in the UK and Europe. Headquartered in Worksop, Nottinghamshire and with offices throughout the UK, Bosnia, and now Serbia, our richly diverse and highly skilled workforce is our greatest asset, translating project requirements into solutions that deliver tangible, measurable results. Our key to success is building strategic partnerships with our clients, utilising a balanced blend of people, technology, and geography to offer outsourced business programmes that are flexible, agile, and innovative. To learn more, visit: https://www.ddcos.com/.

About The DDC Group
With over 30 years of proven business process excellence, The DDC Group has guided clients through globalization, market fluctuations, and technological determinism since 1989. As a worldwide network of BPO companies, we possess a wide array of resources, innovative technologies, proprietary workflows, subject matter expertise, and strong partnerships with key influencers in strategic regions and sectors. Our uniquely flexible and reliable framework enables us to maintain both unyielding business continuity and service level agreements despite market volatility. Across all of our member companies, DDC's 5,800 industry-trained experienced professionals apply their decades of experience to achieve compelling results for each of our clients worldwide. To learn more about The DDC Group and our brands, DDC OS, DDC FPO, and DDC AS, visit: https://www.theddcgroup.com/.

The DDC Group is a worldwide network of business process outsourcing (BPO) experts and solutions. Its freight-focused division, DDC FPO, is the #1 back office solution partner for today's top transportation providers and processes over 300,000 shipments per day, globally. Learn more at ddcfpo.com and theddcgroup.com. (PRNewsfoto/The DDC Group)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ddc-group-expands-into-serbia-with-new-language-hub-in-belgrade-301486230.html

SOURCE The DDC Group

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/21/c1938.html

