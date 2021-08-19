U.S. markets closed

DDC Ranks on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year

·3 min read

Freight business process outsourcing company, DDC FPO, has been recognized as one of the most successful companies in America for the second time.

EVERGREEN, Colo., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC FPO, the most trusted business process outsourcing (BPO) partner in transportation and logistics, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year. DDC ranked 3,780 on Inc.'s annual ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, highlighting the company's continued growth.

Quote from Art Zipkin, CCO & President, DDC

In addition to this accomplishment, DDC FPO was also ranked as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 IT Provider earlier this year.

DDC, most well-known for its data-based, goal-driven solutions, including freight billing, customs brokerage processing, and IT outsourcing – has experienced continued growth despite the challenges of 2020.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation two years in a row," said Art Zipkin, company President and Chief Commercial Officer. "It spotlights how our entire team steps up and continually rises to fulfill the needs of our clients."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement, says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

The Inc. 5000 list showcases the top privately held companies in the country. DDC's continued growth may be a sign of a shift in the mindset of the majority as they embrace the role of technology in the transportation and logistics sector.

A recent DDC study found that many in the industry fast-tracked initiatives to combat the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on transforming their operations to become leaner, more agile, and more efficient. This included moving away from manual processes and increasing connectivity and communication with external resources.

"Our continued growth not only is a testament to our industry embracing the concept of hiring the best talent to do the job, no matter where in the world they are located," explained Chad Crotty, DDC's VP of Sales. "It is also a direct result of expanding our service capabilities for our partners," he said.

Among the 2021 Inc. 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

To learn more about DDC FPO and its services, please visit DDCFPO.com.

About DDC FPO
DDC FPO is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for today's leading transportation and logistics providers that enables clients to focus on core competencies and achieve their goals. As the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group – a worldwide network of BPO companies – DDC FPO is able to serve clients in over 30 languages across North America, UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Solutions include data-based, goal-driven front and back office programs such as Freight Billing, Customs Brokerage Processing, and IT Outsourcing, among others. To learn more, visit www.ddcfpo.com.

(PRNewsfoto/DDC FPO LLC)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ddc-ranks-on-inc-5000-fastest-growing-companies-for-second-consecutive-year-301359471.html

SOURCE DDC FPO LLC

