DDH Graham Selects SS&C to Power its Fund Administration Business

Australian superannuation funds administrator selects SS&C's Bluedoor SaaS offering to modernize their operations and to enhance their member and advisor digital experience.

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that DDH Graham Limited (DDH), a Brisbane, Australia, fund management and administration solutions provider, has chosen SS&C's Bluedoor SaaS platform to administer its funds. DDH will use the platform to improve operational efficiency and lower administration costs. As part of the solution, AMG Super (part of the DDH Group), an advisor-led Superannuation fund, will leverage Bluedoor's advisor portal to enhance self-service capabilities and improve the advisor experience. AMG Super will launch its new product Acclaim Super & Pension on Bluedoor later this month.

SS&C Bluedoor's Superannuation administration platform enables a digital operation, automating business processes allowing for an exception-based administration model. Advisors and members engage with the platform via functionally-rich digital portals and apps, delivering an enhanced experience. The Bluedoor platform is delivered via a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, simplifying the management of the solution.

"We were looking for a modern, flexible, open platform to support growth initiatives and deepen the capabilities we can provide to our partners and members," said Peter Lockhart, Chairman of DDH. "We are also thrilled to be working with SS&C to provide our AMG Super customers a modern, self-serve advisor portal with a modern, digital customer experience."

"We are pleased to partner with DDH, a trusted administrator in the Australian superannuation industry," said Nick Wright, Head of Global Investor & Distribution Solutions. "SS&C Bluedoor's open architecture will allow the funds DDH administers to leverage their own digital experience while providing excellent customer service and member engagement. We look forward to working with DDH to help their business grow."

About DDH Graham Limited

DDH Graham Limited is a Brisbane based funds management and administration organisation. Established in 1981, we offer a wide range of investment products including at call deposit and fixed term deposit accounts, equity funds, cash and fixed interest funds, multi-sector funds and superannuation.

We offer tailored and flexible investment solutions and have a strong reputation for providing personalised service to our valued clients.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

